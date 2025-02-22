^

Sans top gun Ybanez, Golden Spikers still dominate Red Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 11:52am
UST Golden Spikers
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- No Josh Ybanez, no problem.

University of Santo Tomas weathered the absence of the reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player and made quick work of the University of the East Red Warriors, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 Saturday at the FilOi EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Spikers unleashed 51 attack points as the squad saw four players score in double digits to win their first game of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

JJ Macam spearheaded UST with 14 points, while Paul Colinares and Jay Rack de la Noche chipped in 12 apiece.

The two teams were tied at 8-all in the third set after a Macam block point on Isaiah Roca.

The Golden Spikers then unleashed four straight points to grab a 14-10 lead that kept UE at bay.

While the Red Warriors were able to go within striking distance, UST was just too good, grabbing a 22-17 lead after a kill by Gboy de Vega.

And finishing touches by de Vega and Colinares, as well as errors by UE, iced the game for the Espana-based squad.

Despite missing Ybanez, who hurt his ankle in their previous game, UST punched 51 attacks compared to just 20 for UE. They also had nine block points compared to five for the Red Warriors.

The squad, however, committed 27 errors compared to 14 for UE.

“I stand by my statement that I have the best lineup this season. Anyone can step up for us. I’m happy they bounced back from our previous loss. Very satisfied ako with today’s performance,” UST head coach Odjie Mamon said after the game.

De Vega added 10 points for the Golden Spikers, while Trevor Valera produced eight. Dux Yambao had himself a game with 16 excellent sets.

Roy Piojo was the lone UE player in double digits with 13 points. Steve Aligayon added four.

UST will try to make it back-to-back as they will face La Salle on Wednesday, February 26, while UE will try to get their first win of the season against the Adamson Soaring Falcons the same day.

Both games will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena.

