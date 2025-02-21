Valientes take down Archers in Zamboanga Zibugay cagefest

Experience and composure played a huge part for the Valientes of team owner and head coach Junnie Navarro as they kept the Archers at bay and secured the victory.

MANILA, Philippines — Former PBA players Vic Manuel and Mike Tolomia took charge at crunch time as the Zamboanga Valientes came from behind to pull off a 72-68 win in the 3rd Gov. Ann K. Hofer Open Invitational Basketball Tournament late Tuesday at the Cultural & Sports Center in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Archers had been in control for most of the game, leading by six points with 2:23 left in the final quarter.

But Manuel turned things around, scoring five straight points, then came up with a crucial steal the paved the way for Zamboanga to take the lead.

The veteran PBA bruiser hit a 3-pointer with 2:03 left in the payoff period, then scored again on a drive to cut La Salle’s lead to just one with 1:39 on the clock

He stole the ball in the next possession, which led to a Tolomia go-ahead basket.

