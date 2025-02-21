^

Sports

Sarie stars as Lady Knights hold off Lady Bombers in NCAA 100 volleyball

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 2:30pm
Sarie stars as Lady Knights hold off Lady Bombers in NCAA 100 volleyball
Letran's Sheena Sarie (15) flies over the defense of hte JRU Lady Bombers in their NCAA Season 100 women's volleyball action Friday at the SSC Gym.
(NCAA Philippines)

Games Saturday

(SSC-R Gym)

9 a.m. - UPHSD vs San Beda (M/W)

1 p.m. - LPU vs AU (W/M)

MANILA, Philippines -- Letran coach Oliver Almadro travelled to Bicol to scrape for some diamonds in the rough.

He may have found one in Sheena Sarie.

The tall, big-hitting middle blocker from Naga Colleges in Camarines Sur showed Almadro she’s worth his time and debuted with a bang in powering the Lady Knights to a 28-26, 25-22, 11-25, 25-22 win over the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers Friday in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the San Sebastian College Gym.

Sarie dropped a match-high 22-point performance that she laced with 21 kills to help lift Letran to its first win while setting in motion its ambitious bid to surpass its runner up finish a season ago.

“She’s one of our rookies, we’re currently rebuilding,” said Almadro.

Nizelle Martin scattered 17 hits while Judiel Marie Nitura contributed 16 points in helping the cause.

Earlier, Letran smashed JRU, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18, in the men’s division to likewise jumpstart its bid.

JRU

LETRAN

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UCAL hoops: PCU-D storms back vs MCU for share of second spot

UCAL hoops: PCU-D storms back vs MCU for share of second spot

23 hours ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas went full throttle in the fourth and completed an 85-81come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Curling breakthrough

Curling breakthrough

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
In sports, curling has nothing to do with hairdressing.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas stunned by Chinese Taipei for first loss in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
play

Gilas stunned by Chinese Taipei for first loss in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Justin Brownlee’s 39-point performance went down the drain as Gilas Pilipinas fell to Chinese Taipei in a 91-84 upset...
Sports
fbtw

Taipei snaps Gilas streak

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rammed into a Chinese-Taipei squad brimming with new weapons and playing with a strong sense of urgency, and fell for the first time in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Mapua&rsquo;s Escamis returning for &lsquo;one last dance&rsquo; in NCAA

Mapua’s Escamis returning for ‘one last dance’ in NCAA

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Run it back.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Golf documentary series 'Full Swing' returns with new season

Golf documentary series 'Full Swing' returns with new season

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
Time for binge-watching again, golf fans! 
Sports
fbtw
Explainer: Curling, and why you now need to know about it

Explainer: Curling, and why you now need to know about it

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
If you are not an avid sports fan, chances are you do not know the sport curling. Here's what the sport is all about...
Sports
fbtw
Abra-Binan, Ilagan Isabela-Sarangani clashes usher in new MPBL season

Abra-Binan, Ilagan Isabela-Sarangani clashes usher in new MPBL season

5 hours ago
The Ilagan Isabela Cowboys get the feel of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League competition when they tackle the Sarangani...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama to miss rest of NBA regular season with blood clot

Wembanyama to miss rest of NBA regular season with blood clot

5 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season after being diagnosed with deep vein...
Sports
fbtw
Pacio stops Brooks to become undisputed ONE strawweight MMA champion

Pacio stops Brooks to become undisputed ONE strawweight MMA champion

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Undisputed.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with