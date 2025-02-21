Sarie stars as Lady Knights hold off Lady Bombers in NCAA 100 volleyball

Letran's Sheena Sarie (15) flies over the defense of hte JRU Lady Bombers in their NCAA Season 100 women's volleyball action Friday at the SSC Gym.

Games Saturday

(SSC-R Gym)

9 a.m. - UPHSD vs San Beda (M/W)

1 p.m. - LPU vs AU (W/M)

MANILA, Philippines -- Letran coach Oliver Almadro travelled to Bicol to scrape for some diamonds in the rough.

He may have found one in Sheena Sarie.

The tall, big-hitting middle blocker from Naga Colleges in Camarines Sur showed Almadro she’s worth his time and debuted with a bang in powering the Lady Knights to a 28-26, 25-22, 11-25, 25-22 win over the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers Friday in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the San Sebastian College Gym.

Sarie dropped a match-high 22-point performance that she laced with 21 kills to help lift Letran to its first win while setting in motion its ambitious bid to surpass its runner up finish a season ago.

“She’s one of our rookies, we’re currently rebuilding,” said Almadro.

Nizelle Martin scattered 17 hits while Judiel Marie Nitura contributed 16 points in helping the cause.

Earlier, Letran smashed JRU, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18, in the men’s division to likewise jumpstart its bid.