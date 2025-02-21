^

Sports

Cone owns up to Gilas setback vs Chinese Taipei

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 12:03pm
Cone owns up to Gilas setback vs Chinese Taipei
Gilas Pilipinas
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone took accountability for the Philippines’ stunning loss against Chinese Taipei in their FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers third window matchup Thursday. 

Gilas, which already punched a ticket to the FIBA Asia Cup later this year, absorbed its first loss in the qualifiers at the hands of Chinese Taipei, 91-84, in Taiwan.

This is the first time the Philippines lost against Chinese Taipei since 2013. 

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter,) Cone said the loss is “on me.” 

“No one feels worse about this devastating loss than I do, and I take full ownership of it. We knew they were going to be much improved from the last time we played them, but they were even better than we thought,” he wrote on social media. 

“That's on me. No doubt, I should have prepared us better,” he added.

The Nationals fell behind by 13 points in the second quarter, but Dwight Ramos’ timely shots cut the deficit to two, 45-47, at the half. 

Gilas eventually took the lead, 51-50, after a 3-pointer by Justin Brownlee. But a 19-8 run by the home team gave them the dozen point lead anew, 69-57. 

Brownlee then willed the Philippines back into the game as they took a one-point lead, 80-79, with 3:56 left. 

But big shots by Brandon Gilbeck, Ting-Chien Lin and Chun Hsiang Lu completed the upset win for Chinese Taipei. 

“There is obviously a lot that I would have done differently in that game if given another chance, but that is not possible now. Only thing we can do at this point is move on,” Cone continued. 

“I will be better. We will be better.” 

Brownlee exploded for 39 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Philippines. Ramos added 15 markers while AJ Edu chipped in 10. June Mar Fajardo tallied nine points.  

Gilas, though, committed 17 turnovers, which resulted in 12 points by Chinese Taipei. 

In the post-game press conference Cone also tipped his hat to the victors. 

“I thought the Chinese Taipei team was very impressive. We made a couple of runs at them and we were hoping they would crack, but they never did,” the mentor stressed.

“They kept their composure, kept making big shots. I was very impressed by them and well-deserved.” 

Gilas will try to go back to its winning ways as it collides with New Zealand at 10 a.m. Sunday (Manila time) in Auckland.

BASKETBALL

FIBA ASIA CUP

GILAS PILIPINAS
