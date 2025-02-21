Abra-Binan, Ilagan Isabela-Sarangani clashes usher in new MPBL season

Roi Sumang will suit up for the Abra Weavers.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ilagan Isabela Cowboys get the feel of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League competition when they tackle the Sarangani Marlins at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the opening of the MPBL Seventh Season at their 10,000-seat homecourt -- The Capital Arena.

Binan Tatak Gel and a retooled Abra squad will clash in the 6 p.m. inaugural game.

The Cowboys joined the country's premier regional tournament last month and were bracketed in the tough North Division that also includes back-to-back reigning champion Pampanga Giant Lanterns and former titlists San Juan Knights (2019) and Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards (2022).

Cowboys Coach Louie Gonzalez assembled a competitive team, headed by crack point guard Philip Manalang and homegrown icon Val Acuna, and are raring to make the playoffs in their maiden stint.

Other Cowboys expected to deliver before the local crowd are JR Olegario, Joshua Gallano and Macoy Marcos.

The Sarangani Marlins should be tough to crack, however, with Kyt Jimenez, owner of the league's only quadruple-double, veteran big man Arvie Bringas, slam dunk king Joe Gomez De Liano and the mercurial Orin Catacutan in tow.

Bent on chasing the title this year, the Weavers recruited the talented Encho Serrano, Filipino-Canadian Kascius Small-Martin, and varsity stars Dave Ildefonso, CJ Austria, Jack Cruz-Dumont and Joshua David.

They' will play alongside proven acquisitions Yousef Taha, Leon Najorda, John Uduba, Marwin Taywan and Jayson Apolonio, and returnees Mark Yee, Paul Desiderio and Alfred Batino.

Binan has yet to submit its official roster, but gunners Carlo Lastimosa, Kenny Rocacurva, Pamboy Raymundo, Jonathan Grey Jaymar Gimpayan are expected to return with veterans Mark Pingris, Mac Cardona and KG Canaleta.

The MPBL begins its three-game schedule on Monday, March 10, at the Robert Estrella Sr. Memorial Gymnasium in Rosales, Pangasinan.

Imus battles Mindoro at 4 p.m., Nueva Ecija confronts Pasay at 6 p.m., and Bataan collides with Pangasinan at 8 p.m.