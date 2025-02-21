^

UST Teletigers rule maiden Jobstreet esport tourney

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 9:30am
UST Teletigers
Screenshot via Facebook / Jobstreet Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas's (UST) Teletigers Esports Club emerged victorious in the first-ever Jobstreet by SEEK Level Up Esports Tournament, sweeping Mapúa University 2-0 in the best-of-three grand finals.

The tournament featured some of the top collegiate esports teams in Metro Manila, including University of the Philippines Oblation Esports Team, University of the East Zenith Esports, Tams FX of Far Eastern University, NU Wizards Circle of National University, UMAK Fortem Ardeas Esports from the University of Makati, and Pylon Esports from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

Featuring the esports title Valorant, the Teletigers asserted their dominance as they dispatched UP's Oblation Esports and University of the East's Zenith Esports on their way to the grand finals against the Cardinals.

In the first map, the Teletigers and Cardinals were neck and neck, tied at 12-12. However, the former gained the upper hand in overtime, closing the game 15-13 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Map 2 saw the Cardinals initially gaining a four-point advantage. But the Teletigers quickly adjusted their strategy at the half to secure needed rounds. They snapped Mapua's momentum, closing out the series with a 13-9 victory to complete the sweep and claim the championship.

Beyond the competition, the tournament also served as a platform to connect young professionals with career opportunities. JobStreet, in partnership with EastWest Bank, showcased how gaming skills can translate into real-world success, further cementing its commitment to empowering the youth.

“Esports is more than just a game; it’s a growing industry that offers real-world opportunities for young professionals. Through the Level Up Esports Tournament, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation of talent by bridging their passion for gaming with meaningful career pathways,” said Joey Yusingco, head of marketing at Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines.

