Cool Smashers sweep Highrisers to seize top seed

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline knew they would need to win via straight sets over Galeries Tower to end up as No. 1 entering the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference qualifying playoff round.

So when they were close to dropping one after trailing by eight points in the second set, they made sure they dug their way out of the grave in snatching that set and carving out a 25-15, 26-24, 25-19 win over the Highrisers Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

It was the dynastic franchise’s 10th win in 11 outings, enough to seal it the top seeding regardless of the result of the final preliminary round game by Petro Gazz (9-1) since the former has a higher FIVB tiebreaker.

The result also arranged Creamline a one-game duel with the No. 12 team, which could either be Galeries Tower or Nxled in the playoff phase starting next Thursday at the same Pasig venue.

The win also came as a soothing balm for the Cool Smashers, owners of a four-peat feat and a league-best 10 championships, after absorbing their first defeat in their last 20 outings including nine this conference following that stinging five-set defeat to the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Tots Carlos led the way with 18 points while skipper Alyssa Valdez, hampered most of the season with injuries, found her groove and dropped a 16-point performance including four late in the second set when they clawed back from a 19-11 deficit.

“When coach (Sherwin Meneses) called a time out, he was asking us to get one point at a time,” said Valdez. “It just so happened the momentum switched on our side and luckily we finished it.”

The Highrisers slipped to 1-10.