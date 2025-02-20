^

Sports

Cool Smashers sweep Highrisers to seize top seed

Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 7:54pm
Cool Smashers sweep Highrisers to seize top seed
Tots Carlos led the way for Creamline with 18 points.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(City of Passi Arena, Iloilo)

4 p.m. - ZUS Coffee vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline knew they would need to win via straight sets over Galeries Tower to end up as No. 1 entering the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference qualifying playoff round.

So when they were close to dropping one after trailing by eight points in the second set, they made sure they dug their way out of the grave in snatching that set and carving out a 25-15, 26-24, 25-19 win over the Highrisers Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

It was the dynastic franchise’s 10th win in 11 outings, enough to seal it the top seeding regardless of the result of the final preliminary round game by Petro Gazz (9-1) since the former has a higher FIVB tiebreaker.

The result also arranged Creamline a one-game duel with the No. 12 team, which could either be Galeries Tower or Nxled in the playoff phase starting next Thursday at the same Pasig venue.

The win also came as a soothing balm for the Cool Smashers, owners of a four-peat feat and a league-best 10 championships, after absorbing their first defeat in their last 20 outings including nine this conference following that stinging five-set defeat to the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Tots Carlos led the way with 18 points while skipper Alyssa Valdez, hampered most of the season with injuries, found her groove and dropped a 16-point performance including four late in the second set when they clawed back from a 19-11 deficit.

“When coach (Sherwin Meneses) called a time out, he was asking us to get one point at a time,” said Valdez. “It just so happened the momentum switched on our side and luckily we finished it.”

The Highrisers slipped to 1-10.

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

TOTS CARLOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
adidas launches campaign vs pressure in sports

adidas launches campaign vs pressure in sports

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Negative pressure is one of the things that could hold athletes back.
Sports
fbtw
Real test coming

Real test coming

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The Philippines has qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah on Aug. 5-17 along with six other teams so Gilas’ third...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers trounce Arellano to open NCAA volleyball four-peat bid

Lady Blazers trounce Arellano to open NCAA volleyball four-peat bid

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
College of St. Benilde turned back Arellano University, 25-18, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, Thursday to launch its four-peat feat...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas out for blood

Gilas out for blood

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Getting beat up by the likes of Lebanon and Egypt in the recent Doha Invitational Cup has stoked a fire in Gilas Pilipin...
Sports
fbtw
Tee off for a cause: 2nd Battig Golf Cup slated to empower young musicians

Tee off for a cause: 2nd Battig Golf Cup slated to empower young musicians

6 hours ago
The highly anticipated 2nd Battig Golf Cup is set to tee off on February 26 at the prestigious Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jung still ahead despite bogeys in PGT Q-School golf tilt

Jung still ahead despite bogeys in PGT Q-School golf tilt

6 hours ago
Jaehyun Jung overcame a triple-bogey on the 11th hole, bouncing back with a late birdie to rescue a 73 in another grueling...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa triathlon sees surge in foreign participants

IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa triathlon sees surge in foreign participants

7 hours ago
Making a strong comeback after a one-year hiatus, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on March 2 has drawn a formidable lineup...
Sports
fbtw
My Daily Collagen triathlon slated March 9 in Subic

My Daily Collagen triathlon slated March 9 in Subic

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Hundreds of national, amateur, pro and aspiring swim-bike-run enthusiasts here and abroad are expected to troop up North as...
Sports
fbtw
Duremdes, Locsin, Ravena headline 'Legends Cup' in Bacolod

Duremdes, Locsin, Ravena headline 'Legends Cup' in Bacolod

7 hours ago
Good and hard times in the past are likely to be talked about as former players of the Negros Basketball Association (NBA)...
Sports
fbtw
Pacatiw back in ONE cage on March 8

Pacatiw back in ONE cage on March 8

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
With his previous fight cancelled, Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Pacatiw will instead return next month as he faces...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with