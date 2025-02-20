Sasoâ€™s hot start fizzles as Iwai dominates with solid 62

Saso’s hot start fizzles as Iwai dominates with solid 62

Yuka Saso of Japan watches her tee shot on the third hole on day two of the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards at Shadow Creek Golf Course on April 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso got off to a scorching start at the Honda LPGA Thailand but faltered late, carding a 69 to trail Akie Iwai by seven strokes after Thursday’s opening round at Siam Country Club’s Old Course in Pattaya, Chonburi.

Saso, backed by ICTSI, appeared poised for a strong finish after an eagle-birdie start and a front-nine 32, capped by another birdie on the ninth. However, the back nine proved challenging as she bogeyed two of her last three holes, including the par-5 18th, dropping her to a share of 15th place.

Iwai dominated the stellar field with a bogey-free 10-under 62, setting the pace with four straight birdies from No. 1 and maintaining consistency throughout. She added another three-birdie stretch from the seventh and closed strong with birdies on 15, 16 and 18.

The Japanese ace was nearly flawless, hitting all but one fairway, reaching 16 greens in regulation, and needing just 26 putts to complete her round.

She led Maja Stark by three after the Swedish contender fired a 65, while Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn followed with a 66. Jin Young Ko and Nanna Madsen shared fourth at 67.

Determined to rebound from modest finishes in the first two LPGA events of the season, Saso looked primed for a solid showing, eagling the par-5 No. 1 and birdieing the next hole. A steady run of pars followed before she gained another stroke on the ninth.

However, her momentum wavered on the back nine. A bogey on the 13th momentarily set her back, though she quickly responded with consecutive birdies on Nos. 14 and 15. Yet, trouble struck again as she failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 16th and struggled to capitalize on the par-5 18th.

Despite the late stumble, Saso remains hopeful of a strong comeback in Friday’s second round as she looks to sustain her charge in the $1.7 million tournament.