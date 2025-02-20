^

UCAL hoops: PCU-D storms back vs MCU for share of second spot

Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 4:45pm
Alfred Joseph Flores of Immaculada Concepcion College soars for a layup.
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas went full throttle in the fourth and completed an 85-81come-from-behind win over Manila Central University to grab a share of second place in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Thursday, February 20, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Prolific forward Ram Mesqueriola came through with two big plays in the final 25 seconds — first an assist to Alvin Reyes that broke an 81-all count before capping his heroics with two pressure-packed charities 20 seconds later that sealed the deal.

Mesqueriola led four other PCU-D players in double figures with 17 points apart from posting three assists and three rebounds as the Dolphins improved to 6-2, tying University of Batangas for the second and third places going into the finals two playing dates of the first phase of elims.

The defeat was MCU's second straight and slipped to 5-3 in the in the event also backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill.

In the second game, Immaculada Concepcion College used a big third quarter attack to beat WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College, 87-79.

Trailing the Skyhawks, 34-31, at halftime, the Bluehawks exploded for 30 points in the next frame behind the red-hot shooting of Alfred Joseph Flores, Jared Loi Vento and Edrian Mark Ramirez to turn things around and notch their second straight win and fifth overall in eight games.

Flores knocked down three triples on the way to a game-high 24 points while Vento and Ramirez chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively, as ICC jumped to fifth place while WCC-ATC slipped to 1-7.

No one would be eliminated after the first phase of elims but they will be divided into two groups according to their positions with Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 in one group and Nos. 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 in the other side. They will all carry their win-loss records in the next phase.

The top four finishers after both groups play another single-round will advance to the knockout semis with the top two placers enjoying twice-to-beat advantages.

