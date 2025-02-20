Tee off for a cause: 2nd Battig Golf Cup slated to empower young musicians

This charity golf tournament promises an exciting day on the greens while championing a meaningful cause.

MANILA, Philippines — The highly anticipated 2nd Battig Golf Cup is set to tee off on February 26 at the prestigious Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed Canlubang Golf and Country Club (North Course). This charity golf tournament promises an exciting day on the greens while championing a meaningful cause.

Organized to benefit the Sister Baptista Battig Music Foundation, a non-government organization based at St. Scholastica’s College Manila, the event aims to support underprivileged young musicians. Proceeds will fund the foundation’s music scholarship and Street to Strings programs, which provide opportunities for financially challenged students to receive world-class music training.

Now in its second year, the Battig Golf Cup continues its mission to bridge the gap between music and education. Through its Street to Strings program, the foundation introduces children from marginalized communities to classical music and string instruments, offering them a pathway to empowerment and personal growth.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in this meaningful event. Beyond a day of competitive golf, attendees will play a pivotal role in transforming lives through music education.

Tournament details, including the format, registration and sponsorship opportunities, will be announced soon.

The Sister Baptista Battig Music Foundation honors the legacy of Sister Baptista Battig, a Benedictine nun who devoted her life to advancing music education at St. Scholastica’s College Manila. Staying true to her vision, the foundation is dedicated to nurturing Filipino youth's musical talent, particularly those with limited financial means, and promoting the transformative power of classical music.