IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa triathlon sees surge in foreign participants

Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 2:13pm
MANILA, Philippines — Making a strong comeback after a one-year hiatus, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on March 2 has drawn a formidable lineup of competitors, with over 60% of participants hailing from 45 different countries, reinforcing its reputation as a premier international endurance race.

The event has seen a surge in international participation, with triathletes from Australia, China, France, Guam, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States set to challenge local powerhouses. This influx of elite foreign athletes is expected to heighten the level of competition and increase the race’s global prestige.

After John Alcala (2022) and Satar Salem (2023) topped the first two editions in the men’s overall championship, international contenders are eager to claim the top podium spot.

The women's field is equally competitive, all eager and ready to slug it out for top honors and join Singapore’s Ling Er Choo and the Philippines' Leyann Ramo in the roster of winners.

The significant presence of international athletes enhances the event’s competitiveness and global visibility, bringing several key benefits, including a boost to local tourism and economy, the international exposure for Puerto Princesa, higher competition standards, cultural exchange and community engagement.

The arrival of athletes, their families and supporters from around the world translates to increased hotel bookings, restaurant visits and tourism activities, benefiting the local economy.

Hosting world-class triathletes also places Puerto Princesa on the global stage, showcasing its natural beauty, rich culture and hospitality.

The presence of elite athletes from various countries, on the other hand, raises the bar for local competitors, pushing them to improve their performance and training programs. And with participants from diverse backgrounds, the event fosters cross-cultural interactions, encouraging locals and visitors to celebrate sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The triathlon season kicks off with an exciting lineup of events, starting with the Princesa Run on February  28, a community run designed for female fitness enthusiasts, which has already drawn over 300 participants.

On March 1, young athletes will take center stage in the IronKids Swim-Run and Kids Run, promoting early engagement in the sport. Held on the same day as the IM 70.3 is the Sunrise Sprint, a short-distance triathlon tailored for both beginners and experienced racers.

So far, the 70.3 race has attracted over 400 participants, while the Sunrise Sprint boasts 30 entries. Meanwhile, the IronKids event has already secured 150 young competitors, promising an action-packed weekend of racing.

Registration is ongoing. For more details, visit IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa or contact Sai Aliman-Mayol ([email protected]).

Other countries represented are Egypt, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and Vietnam, according to the organizing IRONMAN Group Philippines.

Backed by LGR Athletic Wears Inc. as the main sponsor, IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa offers an extraordinary race experience. Athletes will embark on a 1.9km open-water swim in Puerto Princesa’s crystal-clear waters, followed by a 90km scenic bike ride through coastal roads and city landscapes, culminating in a challenging 21km run leading them through the heart of the city.

