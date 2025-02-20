My Daily Collagen triathlon slated March 9 in Subic

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of national, amateur, pro and aspiring swim-bike-run enthusiasts here and abroad are expected to troop up North as the My Daily Collagen ushers in its fifth triathlon next month in Subic.

Sporting a theme of “Where Stars Are Born”, the upstart triathlon firing off on March 9 anticipates its biggest edition to date from a 400-strong participation last year with delegates from the United States and across Asia.

Local participation includes seasoned and first-time triathletes all the way from Zamboanga with three categories on board for different preference and capabilities as My Daily Collagen levels it up in other sports after also backing volleyball club PLDT in the PVL.

These are the standard distance of 1.5KM swim, 40KM bike and 10KM run and sprint distance of 750M swim, 20KM bike and 5KM run with an age requirement of 16 years old and up.

Among the innovations in the My Daily Collagen, however, is the team relay for standard distance category with each club designating different players for 1.5KM swim, 40KM bike and 10KM run.

“It’s a true celebration of every athlete’s unique journey. The difference is the My Daily Collagen triathlon is not an intimidating race. It serves as a jump-off point if you want to become a triathlete," said Sales Chief Officer Oliver Salas.

“This is in line with our mission and vision for My Daily Collagen which is a healthy and balanced lifestyle. My Daily Collagen supports our athletes and this will serve as their graduation and development after all their training,” added president and CEO Anna Perez.

For its largest event just yet, the collagen drink supplement will introduce an All-Star team of participants led by broadcast journalism icon Kara David, former OPM band Mojofly vocalist Lougee Basabas-Alejandro and actor Kristoffer Martin as well as father-and-son celebrity-triathletes Bearwin and Ico Meily.