^

Sports

My Daily Collagen triathlon slated March 9 in Subic

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 1:54pm
My Daily Collagen triathlon slated March 9 in Subic

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of national, amateur, pro and aspiring swim-bike-run enthusiasts here and abroad are expected to troop up North as the My Daily Collagen ushers in its fifth triathlon next month in Subic.

Sporting a theme of “Where Stars Are Born”, the upstart triathlon firing off on March 9 anticipates its biggest edition to date from a 400-strong participation last year with delegates from the United States and across Asia.

Local participation includes seasoned and first-time triathletes all the way from Zamboanga with three categories on board for different preference and capabilities as My Daily Collagen levels it up in other sports after also backing volleyball club PLDT in the PVL.

These are the standard distance of 1.5KM swim, 40KM bike and 10KM run and sprint distance of 750M swim, 20KM bike and 5KM run with an age requirement of 16 years old and up.

Among the innovations in the My Daily Collagen, however, is the team relay for standard distance category with each club designating different players for 1.5KM swim, 40KM bike and 10KM run.

“It’s a true celebration of every athlete’s unique journey. The difference is the My Daily Collagen triathlon is not an intimidating race. It serves as a jump-off point if you want to become a triathlete," said Sales Chief Officer Oliver Salas.

“This is in line with our mission and vision for My Daily Collagen which is a healthy and balanced lifestyle. My Daily Collagen supports our athletes and this will serve as their graduation and development after all their training,” added president and CEO Anna Perez.

For its largest event just yet, the collagen drink supplement will introduce an All-Star team of participants led by broadcast journalism icon Kara David, former OPM band Mojofly vocalist Lougee Basabas-Alejandro and actor Kristoffer Martin as well as father-and-son celebrity-triathletes Bearwin and Ico Meily.

TRIATHLON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
adidas launches campaign vs pressure in sports

adidas launches campaign vs pressure in sports

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Negative pressure is one of the things that could hold athletes back.
Sports
fbtw
Real test coming

Real test coming

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah on Aug. 5-17 along with six other teams so Gilas’ third...
Sports
fbtw
Jung storms ahead as Cheon slips

Jung storms ahead as Cheon slips

15 hours ago
Power-hitting Jaehyun Jung turned Splendido Taal Golf Club into his personal playground, delivering a brilliant eagle-spiked...
Sports
fbtw
Edu returns for Gilas in third window clash vs Chinese Taipei

Edu returns for Gilas in third window clash vs Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Big man AJ Edu is back in tow for Gilas Pilipinas. 
Sports
fbtw
Benilde starts 4-peat drive

Benilde starts 4-peat drive

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
College of St. Benilde launches its ambitious four-peat feat bid as it clashes with a familiar foe in Arellano University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hornets nip Lakers at NBA resumption

Hornets nip Lakers at NBA resumption

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets escaped the Los Angeles Lakers, 100-97, at the Crypto.com arena Thursday (Manila time) to snap their...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa triathlon sees surge in foreign participants

IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa triathlon sees surge in foreign participants

1 hour ago
Making a strong comeback after a one-year hiatus, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on March 2 has drawn a formidable lineup...
Sports
fbtw
Duremdes, Locsin, Ravena headline 'Legends Cup' in Bacolod

Duremdes, Locsin, Ravena headline 'Legends Cup' in Bacolod

1 hour ago
Good and hard times in the past are likely to be talked about as former players of the Negros Basketball Association (NBA)...
Sports
fbtw
Pacatiw back in ONE cage on March 8

Pacatiw back in ONE cage on March 8

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
With his previous fight cancelled, Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Pacatiw will instead return next month as he faces...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with