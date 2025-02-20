^

Pacatiw back in ONE cage on March 8

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 1:30pm
Jeremy Pacatiw
MANILA, Philippines — With his previous fight cancelled, Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Pacatiw will instead return next month as he faces Mongolian Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in ONE Fight Night 29 on March 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pacatiw, who was supposed to fight Ibragim Dauev in ONE Fight Night 28 earlier in the month, will take on Baatarkhuu, whose four of five wins in the promotion came against Filipinos. 

“Everything happens in God’s perfect timing. My last fight didn’t push through but I kept my focus and stayed ready,” Pacatiw said.  

“Now I’m grateful for this new opportunity to compete in March against a tough Mongolian opponent. I’ll make the most of it and give my best in the Circle,” he added. 

Pacatiw’s bout with Dauev was cancelled after the Russian missed his weight by a wide margin. 

“The Juggernaut” is currently number five in the bantamweight rankings. If he grabs the win, he could be fighting for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship soon.

But currently, Lions Nation MMA teammate and second-ranked Stephen Loman is also in the hunt for the title held by Fabricio Andrade. 

Both Pacatiw and Baatarkhuu won their last two fights.

