Reserves lauded for stepping up in Lady Bulldogs' rout of Blue Eagles

NU's head coach Sherwin Meneses barks orders on the sidelines of their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash with the Ateneo Blue Eagles Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University head coach Sherwin Meneses raved about the contribution of the Lady Bulldogs’ bench, as they made quick work of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 matchup on Wednesday.

NU needed just an hour and 19 minutes to blast Ateneo in three sets, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15.

Aside from the usual suspects, NU’s bench mob had good performances, as 10 players in total scored at least a point.

Alyssa Solomon led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, while Vange Alinsug and Bella Belen had 10 and nine, respectively. Erin Pangilinan and Alexa Mata started but had six points in just two sets each.

Setter Lams Lamina also scored two points.

Off the bench, Cha Maaya had six points, Sheena Toring had three markers, Celine Marsh had two, and Abegail Pono had one.

After the game, Meneses lauded his bench players for being prepared when their number is called.

“Siyempre, sobrang happy, kasi yung mga bench player namin talagang ready.

Pag pinasok mo, talaga nagko-contribute talaga,” he told reporters.

“Yun naman lagi yung sinasabi namin sa training. Na lahat kailangan magtrabaho, ready, maging competitive sa bawat point na darating sa kanila,” he added.

In total, NU recorded 42 points off attacks compared to 38 of Ateneo. The team also had 10 block points and five service aces.

“So, happy kami kasi nag-improve yung mga bench player namin. Hopefully, mga next game, mag-contribute pa sila,” he stressed.

“Sobrang happy, talagang total team effort yung nangyari ngayon sa game. Hopefully, mag-improve pa yung team effort ng team sa mga next game natin.”

Ateneo, on the other hand, is reeling from the season-ending injuries to JLo delos Santos and Zel Tsunashima, getting points from just five players.

AC Miner, Alexia Montoro and Lyann de Guzman each had nine points apiece, while Jihan Chuatico had eight. Yvana Sulit chipped in three markers.

The defending champions will try to make it three in a row when they face Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.