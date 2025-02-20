^

ONIC Philippines coach puts trophy issue to rest

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 9:31am
Members of ONIC Philippines celebrate with the SPS Mobile Challenge Finals trophy.
MANILA, Philippines — With ONIC Philippines earning another accolade after winning the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Asia-Pacific Mobile Challenge Finals, the issue of where to display the teams' trophies has once again surfaced.

"Ako sa totoo lang, hindi ko alam kung saan nanggagaling yung issue,” admitted ONIC Philippines head coach Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin.=

Last January, fans took to social media to express disappointment in having ONIC Philippines' M6 trophy displayed at the ONIC Esports organization head office in Jakarta, Indonesia. The issue resurfaced as ONIC Philippines lifted the SOS trophy last Sunday, with many fans once again saying that the trophy will just be displayed outside the Philippines.

Senedrin, for his part, downplayed the matter.

"I mean yung org namin is Indonesian-based. We won the trophy, we won the championship. Nakatag yun as 'Philippine championship'. At the end of the day, kung wala sila, nasaan kami? Naka-specify naman doon kung saan galing. Sa amin pa rin naman,” he clarified.

Though Senedrin is thankful to the fans for their support, he hopes to end the trophy discussion and for fans to remember that at the end of the day, besides representing the country in Mobile Legends, they are also representing their organization, ONIC.

"We're thankful kasi nandiyan yung bayanihan nga, na Pilipino tayo, dapat sa atin yan. Don't get us wrong [pero] wag natin i-bash yung ONIC [organization]. Kasi kung wala sila, wala rin kami.”

