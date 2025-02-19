^

Maroons trounce Lady Tams for second win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 19, 2025 | 8:26pm
UP's Joan Monares (right) attempts an attack over the defense of the FEU Lady Tamaraws Wednesday evening at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines grinded out a four-set win over Far Eastern University, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23, to remain unscathed through two games in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

UP dug deep in the fourth set to deny the charging FEU squad a fifth set, as the former tallied their second win in as many contests. The Diliman-based squad has now won more than their one-win performance last season. 

Joan Monares powered the Fighting Maroons with 19 points built on 17 attacks and two service aces. Kianne Olango added 17 points off of 13 attacks, three blocks and a service ace, while Nina Ytang had 15 points. 

UP trailed by seven, 7-14, in the fourth set as FEU vented its ire early on after an unsuccessful challenge. 

But the Fighting Maroons slowly, but surely, climbed out of the hole, overtaking the Lady Tamaraws, 20-19, after a Yesha Noceja attack capped a 13-5 run. 

Mitzi Panangin retaliated with a point, but back-to-back points by Olango and Monares put UP ahead, 22-20, before a quick hit by Jazlyn Ellarina made it a one point deficit, 21-22. 

The Maroons were clinging to a one-point lead, 23-22, after a double contact error, but a block by Olango pushed UP to within match point, 24-23. 

Another error on the set kept FEU alive, but an Ytang attack iced the game, 25-23. 

After crumbling in the first set, the Maroons went up by six points, 21-15, which turned into a one-point deficit, 23-24. 

But Monares powered one in to grab the second set, 25-23. 

UP then went on to go up by nine points, 16-7, in the third set as they rode their momentum to a 25-18 frame.

Irah Jaboneta produced 11 points  for the fighting Maroons, while Jaz Manguilimot set the tone with 18 excellent sets. 

Clarisse Loresco had 11 points on seven attacks, three service aces and a block, while Chen Tagaod had 10. Zel Petallo struggled mightily in the game, finishing with just four points as she connected on just three of her 24 attack tries. 

FEU, now 1-1, will take on the National University Lady Bulldogs next, while UP will face the 0-2 Ateneo Blue Eagles. 

Both games will be played on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

