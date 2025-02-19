^

Saso seeks redemption as LPGA Thailand unfolds

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 19, 2025 | 6:30pm
Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands 2025 at Bradenton Country Club on February 08, 2025 in Bradenton, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso is looking to turn her season around as she takes on some of the world’s best in the Honda LPGA Thailand, which unfolds Thursday at the Siam Country Club’s Old Course in Pattaya, Chonburi.

After a sluggish start to the year — finishing third-to-last in the Tournament of Champions and tied for 59th in the Founders Cup — the Filipino-Japanese star is eager to find her rhythm in the $1.7-million tournament.

Saso, backed by ICTSI, has been grouped with world No. 3 Jin Young Ko and reigning LPGA Player of the Year Lilia Vu for the first two rounds, teeing off at 9:45 a.m. on Hole No. 1.

With two formidable opponents by her side, a strong opening round could be the catalyst she needs to regain confidence and build momentum.

All eyes will also be on defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, a local favorite aiming to defend her crown in front of her home crowd. Tavatanakit faces stiff competition as she battles compatriot Jeeno Thitikul and rising Chinese star Ruoning Yin at 9:57 a.m. The home advantage could play a pivotal role in her quest for back-to-back victories.

Joining the title hunt are a slew of top-tier competitors, including Filipino-American US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, former ANA Inspiration winner Jennifer Kupcho, seasoned Korean contenders Sei Young Kim and Amy Yang, China’s Ruixin Liu, Japan’s Yuna Nishimura and Ayaka Furue, Sweden’s major champion Anna Nordqvist, and France’s Celine Boutier.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson, one of the most consistent players on tour, is also expected to be in the mix alongside Korean standouts Haeran Ryu and Hyo Joo Kim, both of whom have started the season strong.

Meanwhile, A. Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh are each eyeing their second win of the season. Kim kicked off 2025 with a victory at the Tournament of Champions, while Noh made a statement with a dominant four-stroke win over Jin Young Ko at the Founders Cup. Both will be looking to carry their momentum into this week’s event.

Following the action in Thailand, the LPGA Tour heads to Singapore for the Women’s World Championship from February 27 to March 2. The elite field will be further bolstered by the participation of major champions Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, adding even more excitement to the Asian swing of the tour.

For Saso, the Honda LPGA Thailand presents a golden opportunity to bounce back and reestablish herself as a top contender this season. A strong performance in Pattaya could set the stage for a deeper run in the upcoming events, especially with another high-stakes tournament just around the corner.

