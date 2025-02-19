^

Weightlifting back as Palarong Pambansa sport

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 19, 2025 | 6:05pm
MANILA, Philippines — Weightlifting, a sport where the Philippines first captured a breakthrough Olympic gold medal in Tokyo four years ago courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz Naranjo, will make a much-awaited return to this year’s Palarong Pambansa set May 24 to June 2 in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

“About time. After 15 years of personal campaigning, and Hidilyn’s help too, we finally see the light,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

Puentevella said he hopes the Commission on Higher Education will soon add the sport to its calendar too to further help the country’s grassroots development and help produce future champions like Diaz.

“Thanks to my basketball teammate, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara for making this possible. If the LGUs (local government units) can help buy the equipment, SWP promises you more medals in the Olympics. Just wait and see! Hope CHED and UAAP can help us too,” he said.

“It started as a dream, and finally, weightlifting is included as a demonstration sport in the Palarong Pambansa,” Diaz, for her part, said on her Instagram account. “I have long hoped for my sport to once again be part of the biggest national sporting event for student-athletes in the Philippines.”

“Now, it’s finally happening,” she added.

Diaz hoped weightlifting, which was part of the event’s calendar in the past before being scrapped in the 80s due to controversies, would eventually be a regular sport in the near future.

“The technical working group and I are doing our best, working hard on this, and hoping it will soon become a regular sport,” she said.

PALARONG PAMBANSA

WEIGHTLIFTING
