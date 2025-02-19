UAAP menâ€™s volleyball: Tamaraws dominate Maroons to go 2-0

UAAP men’s volleyball: Tamaraws dominate Maroons to go 2-0

FEU's Dryx Saavedra (9) flies in against the defense of Milven Francisco Jr. (15) during their UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball tournament clash at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Far Eastern University Tamaraws remained unscathed in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after sweeping the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18, Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

FEU needed just an hour and 26 minutes to grab the win, as they dominated the spiking and blocking aspects of the game to go 2-0 in the league.

Dryx Saavedra led the charge for the Tamaraws with 13 points built on 12 attacks and a block. Mikko Espartero added 10 markers.

The two teams were kept in a close matchup in the third set, with UP trailing by just one, 15-16, after a down-the-line attack by Daniel Nicolas.

But a 6-1 run capped by a hit by Amet Bituin gave FEU a 22-16 lead.

Olayemi Raheem halted the run, but Saavedra, Lirick Mendoza and Bituin put the finishing touches as FEU followed up on its opening-day win against UST last February 15.

The Tamaraws punched in 44 attack points compared to UP’s 30, while also recording seven blocks and three service aces. The Maroons, on the other hand, tallied three blocks and three aces.

Jelord Talisayan chipped in five points for FEU, while Doula Ndongala, Bituin and Benny Martinez had three apiece.

Raheem powered the Maroons with 16 points.

FEU will take on the National University Bulldogs next on Sunday, 12 p.m., with their respective undefeated records at stake. UP, meanwhile, will face the Ateneo Blue Eagles also on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The games will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Magandang preparation ito for Sunday’s game against NU. Yung pinakitang receiving at attacking medyo nakikita natin na maganda yung pinagmumulan, pati yung service receive maganda rin kaya siguro mas magiging maganda yung game sa Sunday,” FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo said.