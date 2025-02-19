Jung fires eagle-spiked 67 to take command in PGT Qualifying School

LAUREL, Batangas – Power-hitting Jaehyun Jung turned Splendido Taal Golf Club into his personal playground, delivering a brilliant eagle-spiked five-under 67 to seize a commanding four-stroke lead midway through the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School on Wednesday.

While the rest of the 112 hopefuls battled gusty winds and the challenges of the rolling par-72 layout, Jung showcased his superior power, iron play and putting. His near-flawless execution, particularly on the three par-5s, positioned him as the leader at six-under 138.

After an opening-round 71 that left him tied for third with Carl Corpus and Atsushi Ueda, two strokes behind Ji Sung Cheon, Jung set the course ablaze early. He eagled the par-5 No. 2 and followed up with three straight birdies from No. 5. He continued his dominance by capitalizing on the long holes, birdieing Nos. 9 and 11.

But just when he thought he had the course all figured out, it struck back, forcing him into back-to-back bogeys from No. 13. He steadied himself thereafter, parring the remaining holes to finish with a 30-37 for a six-under 138 total, including his opening-round 71.

Despite the late stumble, he claimed a four-stroke lead over Cheon, who rallied in a frontside finish, birdying two of the last five holes to rescue a 73 and a 142.

"The course, for me, is relatively short but tricky. You really have to be precise with your tee shots," said 19-year-old Jung, who showcased his power game by dominating the long holes. On the par-5 No. 2, he unleashed a 3-wood off the mound, followed by a solid 7-iron from 198 yards, landing the ball 20 feet from the hole, before sinking the putt for eagle.

When asked about the difference between his first and second rounds, Jung credited his putting. "Definitely, it was my putting," he said. "In the first round, I carded a 71 in the morning wave, but today, my putting was much better. Swing-wise, my game felt similar, but my putting made all the difference."

The switch in tee times turned out to be an advantage for the Seoul native, who thrived in windy conditions. His precise approach shots consistently landed within 15 feet, leading to three consecutive birdies from No. 5.

However, he admitted that the back nine posed a challenge. "I actually struggled with the wind there. It kept changing direction a lot," he added.

Making his debut attempt at securing a PGT card, Jung remained optimistic. "I'm feeling pretty confident with my game right now, and I hope this momentum continues," he said.

Corpus birdied the first two holes and gained more strokes on Nos. 10 and 12 to offset bogeys on Nos. 5, 7, 13 and 15 as he saved a 72 for a 36-hole aggregate of 143 for solo third, five strokes off the pace.

“It was a strange day. The wind in the morning was much harder, swirling unpredictably. I had to play conservatively and constantly check the wind, even at the last-minute,” said Corpus, who emerged as the best-placed Filipino contender.

Dan Cruz also came in unruffled by the wind at dusk, hitting three straight birdies from No. 5 coming in then holed out with another birdie to turn a three-over card into an impressive 71. He jumped to solo fourth at 146.

Ivan Monsalve, who had impressed with a 70 in the first round, struggled with a 79, dropping from joint second to 11th at 149.

Despite the setback, he stayed within the Top 60 and ties, ensuring a place in the final two rounds of the elims organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., which will determine the 30 players who will earn PGT tour cards for the season opener at Pradera Verde in Lubao, Pampanga next week.

Amateur Jhondie Quibol posted a 74 for a share of fifth at 147 alongside Hayaski Yuto, who turned in a 73, and Ueda, who stumbled to a 76, while Chris delos Santos rebounded with a 71, securing a spot in the final 36 holes at 148, tied for eighth with former two-time Q-School winner Toru Nakajima, who also shot a 72.

Paul Echavez and Gab Manotoc, who each shot 73s, and Kota Fukuyama, who fell back with a 75, tied Monsalve at 10th place, including Belem Arancon (76).

Other local hopefuls who advanced were Rey Pagunsan (77-150), Angelo Anzuris (74-152), Emilio Panimdim, Jr. (75-153), Anthony Fernando (79-154), Godofredo Sinfuego (76-154), Airon Sorino (74-154), GJ Katigbak (81-155), James Ryan Lam (78-155), John Michael Uy (78-155), amateur Paolo Wong (76-155), Danilo delos Santos (79-156), Christopher Popp (74-156), and Kuresh Samanodi (73-156).

Sixty-two players moved into the final two rounds with seven barely making the cut at 157, including Luis Bagtas (72), Reynante Manulat (75), Richard Sinfuego (75), Lee Song (76), Ian Vergara (77), Min Myung Kang (78) and amateur Jose Javier Lazatin (80).