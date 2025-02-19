Youngsters collide in Olivarez national junior netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Over 200 young tennis players, including some of the country’s top junior athletes and emerging stars, are set to compete in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships, which kicks off Thursday, February 20, in Sucat, Parañaque.

To accommodate the large number of participants from the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces, matches will be held across two venues — the Olivarez Sports Center and the Parañaque courts. Players will battle for titles and ranking points in nine age-group divisions for singles and five for doubles.

Leading the girls’ 18-and-under category are Mikaela Ngu, Izabelle Camcam, Dania Bulanadi and Cadee Dagoon, while the boys’ side features Ariel Cabaral, Frank and France Dilao and Antonio Ng Jr. in the 32-player draw.

Dagoon enters as the top seed, with Camcam and Bulanadi ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the 16-and-U category. They are joined by second seed Jasmine Sardona, as well as Chiara Bate, Astrid Cablitas, Claire Casiller and Ava Banson.

The boys’ 16-and-U division also boasts a competitive 32-player lineup, including Anthony Cosca, Lucas Go, Zachary Morales and Marwin Plata.

In the 14-and-U category, Shaner Gabaldon, fresh off a win at the Mayor Rolen Paulino Junior Tennis Festival in Olongapo, aims to continue her strong performance. She will face tough competition from Isabelle Ataiza, Zhia Liwag and Francine Wong.

Meanwhile, Cosca hopes to achieve a “double” victory, contending with Jairo Flores, Jacob Gonzales and Joshua Stewart in the boys’ division.

For the 12-and-U class, Liwag, Wong, Gabaldon and Stella Marie Policarpio lead the girls' bracket, while Jairus Peralta, Caleb Villeno, Yuan Torrente and Tyronne Caro headline the boys' draw.

In the 10-and-U unisex division, Maximus Calingasan eyes another title but will face stiff competition from Matias Aguilera, Ellythia Comia and Xander Cas.

Sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports, the tournament is spearheaded by Philta president and Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez.

The doubles competition promises to be just as intense, with players competing in the 14-and 18-and-U boys’ and girls’ divisions, as well as the 10-and-U unisex category, according to PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay. For details, contact 0915-4046464.