^

Sports

Youngsters collide in Olivarez national junior netfest

Philstar.com
February 19, 2025 | 2:35pm
Youngsters collide in Olivarez national junior netfest
Tennis stock photo
via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Over 200 young tennis players, including some of the country’s top junior athletes and emerging stars, are set to compete in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships, which kicks off Thursday, February 20, in Sucat, Parañaque.

To accommodate the large number of participants from the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces, matches will be held across two venues — the Olivarez Sports Center and the Parañaque courts. Players will battle for titles and ranking points in nine age-group divisions for singles and five for doubles.

Leading the girls’ 18-and-under category are Mikaela Ngu, Izabelle Camcam, Dania Bulanadi and Cadee Dagoon, while the boys’ side features Ariel Cabaral, Frank and France Dilao and Antonio Ng Jr. in the 32-player draw.

Dagoon enters as the top seed, with Camcam and Bulanadi ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the 16-and-U category. They are joined by second seed Jasmine Sardona, as well as Chiara Bate, Astrid Cablitas, Claire Casiller and Ava Banson.

The boys’ 16-and-U division also boasts a competitive 32-player lineup, including Anthony Cosca, Lucas Go, Zachary Morales and Marwin Plata.

In the 14-and-U category, Shaner Gabaldon, fresh off a win at the Mayor Rolen Paulino Junior Tennis Festival in Olongapo, aims to continue her strong performance. She will face tough competition from Isabelle Ataiza, Zhia Liwag and Francine Wong.

Meanwhile, Cosca hopes to achieve a “double” victory, contending with Jairo Flores, Jacob Gonzales and Joshua Stewart in the boys’ division.

For the 12-and-U class, Liwag, Wong, Gabaldon and Stella Marie Policarpio lead the girls' bracket, while Jairus Peralta, Caleb Villeno, Yuan Torrente and Tyronne Caro headline the boys' draw.

In the 10-and-U unisex division, Maximus Calingasan eyes another title but will face stiff competition from Matias Aguilera, Ellythia Comia and Xander Cas.

Sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports, the tournament is spearheaded by Philta president and Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez.

The doubles competition promises to be just as intense, with players competing in the 14-and 18-and-U boys’ and girls’ divisions, as well as the 10-and-U unisex category, according to PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay. For details, contact 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese-Taipei out for revenge

Chinese-Taipei out for revenge

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Chinese-Taipei battles Gilas in the third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium tomorrow with two...
Sports
fbtw
POC grants curlers additional bonus

POC grants curlers additional bonus

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippine men’s curling team of Marc and Enrico Pfister, Christian Haller, Alan Frei and Benjo Delarmente received...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP volleyball: Lady Bulldogs eye early lead, take on Blue Eagles

UAAP volleyball: Lady Bulldogs eye early lead, take on Blue Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Polar opposites attract as reigning champion National University shoots for a fiery 2-0 bid against the rebuilding Ateneo...
Sports
fbtw
Cheon surges ahead with 69

Cheon surges ahead with 69

16 hours ago
South Korea’s Ji Sung Cheon delivered a strong opening round in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School, carding...
Sports
fbtw
Formula One great Hamilton 'invigorated' by Ferrari move ahead of new season

Formula One great Hamilton 'invigorated' by Ferrari move ahead of new season

6 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton said he felt "invigorated" and "full of life" following a move to Ferrari as his new car was unveiled in front...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca Pagdanganan named brand ambassador of golf apparel firm

Bianca Pagdanganan named brand ambassador of golf apparel firm

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipino Olympic golfer Bianca Pagdanganan has been tapped as brand ambassador for international lifestyle brand Malbon, the...
Sports
fbtw
adidas launches campaign vs pressure in sports

adidas launches campaign vs pressure in sports

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Negative pressure is one of the things that could hold athletes back.
Sports
fbtw
Doncic energizes LeBron as NBA homestretch begins

Doncic energizes LeBron as NBA homestretch begins

6 hours ago
LeBron James is energized to play alongside new Lakers teammate Luka Doncic; while in Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Sports
fbtw
Eastridge takes Interclub first-round lead

Eastridge takes Interclub first-round lead

16 hours ago
Hungry Eastridge-Primehomes team gutted out a courageous performance for a four-point lead over old tormentor and defending...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with