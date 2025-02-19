^

Bianca Pagdanganan named brand ambassador of golf apparel firm

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 19, 2025 | 1:09pm
Bianca Pagdanganan named brand ambassador of golf apparel firm
Bianca Pagdanganan signs with international lifestyle brand Malbon.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympic golfer Bianca Pagdanganan has been tapped as brand ambassador for international lifestyle brand Malbon, the company announced earlier in the week. 

Pagdanganan, who finished fourth in the Paris Olympics last year, has signed with the brand.

“Aside from being stylish, Malbon takes golf apparel to a new level, giving players a way to express themselves through what they wear,” Pagdanganan said. 

The brand said that Pagdanganan “embodies Malbon’s vision of self-expression and confidence through fashion.” 

“Looking good and wearing nice clothes boosts my confidence, and I hope that translates into my game,” she added.

Erica Malbon, the brand’s co-owner, said he is ecstatic to have Pagdanganan a part of the team. 

“Watching such talent come onto the world stage directly from the Philippines is such a thrill for me as a Filipina. Especially as a female it feels very powerful and we look forward to supporting her and watching the greatness she has in store,” she said. 

“With a shared passion for innovation and individuality, this partnership continues Malbon’s mission to modernize golf style while staying true to the essence of the game.”

The grand launch of Malbon’s flagship store in the Philippines is set this month.

