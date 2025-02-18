^

UAAP volleyball: Lady Bulldogs eye early lead, take on Blue Eagles

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 4:55pm
NU's Bella Belen (4) celebrates after a point during the Lady Bulldogs' UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash with La Salle Sunday evening at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs NU (Men)

11 a.m. – Ateneo vs NU (Women)

3 p.m. – UP vs FEU (Men)

5 p.m. – UP vs FEU (Women)

MANILA, Philippines — Polar opposites attract as reigning champion National University shoots for a fiery 2-0 bid against the rebuilding Ateneo side — fresh from a debut meltdown — to run away from the pack in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tourney Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs are coming off an impressive 3-0 win against rival La Salle, needing only 90 minutes to kick off their title retention bid on a high while the Blue Eagles wasted a 2-0 lead opposite the Lady Falcons.

And as expected, NU, led by the lethal duo of Season 86 Most Valuable Player Bella Belen and Finals MVP Alyssa Solomon looms to prevail anew at 11 a.m. after the duel of their men’s teams at 9 a.m.

“Any opponent, nasa lower or nasa higher rank, one point at a time lang kami,” said coach Sherwin Meneses, a winner in his UAAP return with the powerhouse Lady Bulldogs this time.

Meneses, a former coach in his alma mater Adamson, was gifted by the NU an easy 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 win over La Salle, considered as its biggest challenge in back-to-back goals.

Against Ateneo, the concurrent mentor of PVL dynasty Creamline is not keen on displaying any inch of complacency.

“One point at a time lang kami kasi ‘yung champion, past na ‘yun so ang dapat pag-trabahuhan ay ‘yung pag-defend. Hindi basta-basta ‘yun so everytime makaka-point kami, dumadali o lumalapit kami doon sa crown. Ganoon lang ka-simple target namin,” he added.

Ateneo, for its part, will have some business to settle after failing to complete a supposedly flying debut, on top of a leg injury suffered by seasoned spiker Geezel Tsunashima.

The Blue Eagles surrendered a 25-21, 20-25, 12-25, 15-25, 12-15 loss at the hands of the vastly improved Lady Falcons — led by super rookie Shaina Nitura — who smashed the UAAP debut record with 33 points.

Coming back from that one, however, would not be an easy nut to crack, especially at the jaws of the mighty Lady Bulldogs. 

Meanwhile, opening-day victors UP and FEU also clash at 3 p.m. (men’s) and 5 p.m., (women’s), respectively.

