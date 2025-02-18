Sante Barley, Womenâ€™s Run PH announce races

Sante Barley, Women’s Run PH announce races

MANILA, Philippines — The Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia 2025 is raising the bar with the staging of a five-leg calendar covering key cities across the country.

It begins with the kickoff leg, presented by Hoka dn Gomo, in Cagayan de Oro on March 2, followed by stops in Iloilo on March 9, Manila on March 16, Davao on March 23, and Cebu on March 30.

With more stops lined up this year, the event that was first held in 2010 will culminate with the National Finals in November, according to its founder, Rio dela Cruz.

And for the first time, the National Finals is sanctioned by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association and is part of the World Athletics calendar.

“This means runners competing here can earn the ranking points needed for them to join international races like the Boston Marathon or those in New York, Chicago, Tokyo, London and Sydney,” Dela Cruz told the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum (PSA) on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“It’s a new platform for those wishing to be part of the national team competing in the SEA Games and Asian Games. The objective is to find runners who can represent our country,” added Dela Cruz in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

For the coming legs, also supported by Gatorade, Le Minerale, Seiko and media partner NYXSYS, there will be categories in 5K, 10K, 16K, 21K and 32K. The National Finals will feature the 42K run.

Dela Cruz said slots to next month’s races are nearly sold out, and organizers have decided to offer additional slots.

Meanwhile, women’s power once again takes center stage when Women’s Run PH celebrates the International Women’s Month with a fun run on March 9 at the Mall of Asia grounds.

Fully backed by the Filipina CEO Circle (FCC), the event is open to everyone, including kids in a 1K race, and those vying in the 5K, 10K and 16K. There will be 10K Buddy and 16K Buddy races as well.

Women’s Run PH founder Nicole dela Cruz told Tuesday’s Forum that from last year’s target of 5,000 participants, they have upped the number to 8,000.

“We thought that was very ambitious (5,000 runners), but this year mas ambitious pa kami lalo. And I’m happy to say that we’re already sold out,” she said.

Nicole stressed the event aims to create an opportunity for women to be motivated, inspired and empowered through running.

“It’s all about women empowerment. And ang event natin is going to be fun and festive,” she said.