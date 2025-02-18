Korean rookie surges to clubhouse lead in PGT Q-School golf tilt

LAUREL, Batangas – South Korea’s Ji Sung Cheon delivered a strong opening round in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School, carding a 69 to seize the clubhouse lead despite a late stumble at the challenging Splendido Taal Golf Club here on Tuesday.

Cheon, 19, capitalized on an early tee time to navigate the course before the afternoon heat and wind intensified, allowing him to outperform a slew of rivals in the 112-player field vying for coveted spots in this year’s ICTSI-sponsored premier circuit, slated to kick off next week at Pradera Verde in Pampanga.

Making his debut in the local tour qualifier, Cheon showcased impressive consistency and ball-striking ability. He dominated the challenging up-and-down layout with birdies on holes 1, 6, 7, 12 and 13.

However, his momentum was disrupted by firm greens, leading to three-putt miscues on Nos. 14 and 15. Cheon recovered with pars to close out a 33-36 round, securing a two-shot lead over compatriot Jaehyun Jung.

“My score is a bit lower than I expected,” said Cheon. “I hit all the greens on the front nine, so I just kept a patient mindset. If I had a chance for birdie, I’d go for it, but otherwise, I played safe with two-putts from long range. That’s the key to my game.”

Despite a strong start, Cheon rued his missed par opportunities on the back nine. “I hit both 14 and 15 in regulation but made three-putt mistakes,” he said.

Jung, meanwhile, turned a one-over score into a 71 after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14 and 15, moving into provisional solo second place, with another Korean, Chon Koo Kang, matching par 72.

Fellow Korean Taewon Ha also looked poised to overtake Cheon, firing four birdies in a seven-hole stretch starting on No. 6. However, he faltered on the difficult finishing stretch, carding four consecutive bogeys from No. 13. He wound up with a 74 and fell to joint seventh place.

Two local players positioned themselves in contention with rounds of 73, including Belem Alarcon and returning veteran Rey Pagunsan. Alarcon blew a one-under par card with bogeys in the last two holes, while Pagunsan’s roller-coaster round featured four birdies against five bogeys for a share of provisional fourth with Brunei’s Qawim Asumon.

Meanwhile, Walter Sangalang and Pepito Rico both shot 74s to join Ha and Yuto Hayaski of Japan at seventh, while Johnny Alarcon, Jonas Magcalayo, Tom Marcelo, Josh Jorge and Dan Cruz all posted 75s.

Former leg winner Rufino Bayron struggled to a 76, sharing 16th place with Carlos Packing, Erol Cabauatan and Rolando Marabe, Jr. and Japan’s Mima Kotaro and Junichi Katayama.

Amateur Jose Javier Lazatin put in a 77, while Ramil Bisera finished with a 78, joining Orlan Sumcad and Edmar Salvador, Jr, and Sanghyun Park at 23rd.

Half of the field had yet to complete their rounds at presstime, including local hopefuls Luis Castro, Carl Corpus, Ian Matchado, Sean Harley, Leonard Lofranco, Anthony Fernando and multi-titled Robert Pactolerin.

With 54 holes remaining, the race for the top 60 spots — and a place on the Philippine Golf Tour — remains wide open.

The 10-leg circuit, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., with Kampfortis Golf as the official apparel sponsor, kicks off on Monday, February 24. The event will be preceded by the traditional pro-am tournament on Sunday, February 23, featuring a select group of pros, amateur players and guests from the sponsoring ICTSI.