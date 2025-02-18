Cruz waxes hot from deep as Basilan-Starhorse nips La Salle in Zamboanga tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran Jervy Cruz buried five triples to help Basilan-Starhorse survive La Salle, 60-57, at the start of the 3rd Gov. Ann K. Hofer Open Invitational Basketball Tournament on Monday, February 17, at the Cultural & Sports Center in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

In a game marked by several twists and turns, the poise and depth of the Mac Tan-mentored Basilan-Starhorse Sea Titans spelled the difference, with the team foiling La Salle’s determined comeback try to emerge triumphant in the pocket tournament.

The tournament is part of Basilan-Starhorse’s series of tournaments to fine-tune for the coming MPBL season.

The Archers had the chance to move closer after a Jacob Cortez triple, 60-57, but spitfire Kean Baclaan misfired twice, including a potential game-tying triple in the waning moments of the game.

Cruz led the Sea Titans with 15 points apart from holding his ground down low against younger, taller and even quicker La Salle players.

Before Baclaan launched his 3-point attempt, he fished out a foul from Renzo Navarro when he attacked the rim.

To Baclaan’s chargin, he missed the first free throw, so he intentionally bungled the second one, hoping for an offensive rebound.

Basilan-Starhorse’s Eman Calo incidentally tapped the ball out of bounds, giving La Salle another chance.

The Archers failed as Baclaan missed his target again — no thanks to Navarro’s air-tight defense.