ONIC Philippines sweeps sister team to rule SPS Mobile Challenge Finals

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 10:13am
It was an impressive run for the Super Family as they had gone through the long journey of qualifying for the tournament through the open qualifiers.
MANILA, Philippines — Reigning world champion ONIC Philippines continued to dominate Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports as it swept sister organization ONIC Esports in the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Asia-Pacific Mobile Challenge Finals last Sunday, February 16, at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre in Johor, Malaysia.

“It feels good to come out on top in the all-ONIC grand final. It’s what the fans wanted to see and we’re happy to be able to put on a show for them. We look forward to more wins as a team and want to thank the fans for their warm reception and support throughout the tournament,” said Rafael Sanchez, Country Manager of ONIC Philippines, speaking on behalf of the team.

It was an impressive run for the Super Family as they had gone through the long journey of qualifying for the tournament through the open qualifiers, eventually moving up the ranks to make it to the final tournament.

Though suffering a defeat at the hands of Team Liquid Indonesia in the group stages, ONIC Philippines swept its way to the playoffs, dropping its opening game against RRQ Hoshi but going on a seven-game win streak. The squad avenged its earlier defeat against Team Liquid Indonesia with a dominant sweep to claim a spot in the grand finals.

In the civil war of the ONIC organization, ONIC Philippines emerged as the victor with a clean 4-0 sweep against its Indonesian counterparts to book a ticket to the SPS Mobile Masters happening in Jakarta this April.

