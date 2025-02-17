^

Sports

Proel powers Olivarez past CEU for solo UCAL-PGFlex lead

Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 4:36pm
Proel powers Olivarez past CEU for solo UCAL-PGFlex lead
Olivarez College's Monsour Proel goes for a layup.
UCAL

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – WCC-ATC vs ICC

2 p.m. – MCU vs PCU-D

4 p.m. – DIL vs PWU 

MANILA, Philippines — Forward Monsour Proel scored 13 of his 27 points in a solid second-quarter performance as Olivarez College downed defending champion Centro Escolar University, 86-76, to grab the solo lead in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Monday, February 17, at the Paco Arena in Manila. 

Trailing the Scorpions, 18-11, at the end of the first quarter, Proel sparked an early attack in the second frame before the Parañaque-based squad finally took the lead, 28-26, on John Escalante’s booming trey.

The Sealions were almost relentless in their attack, hiking their lead to 17 in the third frame as the other the starters likewise delivered to stretch their winning run to four games for a 6-1 mark.

The win enabled the Sealions to seize the solo lead as Immaculada Concepcion College stunned Manila Central University, 81-78, thanks to the heroics of Jared Loi Vento.

Showing steely resolve, Vento scored the last four points for the Bluehawks to survive MCU’s determined comeback. Alfred Joseph Flores led the team with 24 points while Vento finished with 16 as ICC improved to 3-4.

MCU slipped to 5-2 in a tie with University of Batangas and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas.

Save for Cristian Vergara, the three other starters tallied in double figures with Rodel Renon adding 16 while Escalante and Hakim Njiasse chipping in 12 and 11 points, respectively, to halt CEU three-game winning run.

Gabrielle Dan Gamboa and Kem Sabsalon fired 18 points each but their efforts were enough and the Scorpions slipped to 3-4 in the event also backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

BASKETBALL

UCAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas crumbles versus Lebanon

Gilas crumbles versus Lebanon

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
It was the exact opposite of the fiery way Gilas Pilipinas finished its opening assignment against Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs assert might

Lady Bulldogs assert might

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Reigning champion National U gifted new mentor Sherwin Meneses a roaring debut win, battering rival La Salle in a 25-23, 25-21,...
Sports
fbtw
Medjedovic stuns Medvedev

Medjedovic stuns Medvedev

18 hours ago
Hamad Medjedovic, a protege of Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic, stunned former world number one Daniil Medvedev to reach...
Sports
fbtw
Is Qatar playing ringers?

Is Qatar playing ringers?

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Gilas beat Qatar, 74-71, at the second Doha Invitational Cup last Friday even as the home team’s roster included three...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena cops gold in year's best outing so far

Obiena cops gold in year's best outing so far

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
World No. 4 and Asian champion EJ Obiena delivered his season-best performance in pocketing the gold medal in the Orlen Copernicus...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Curry, Tatum shine as 'Team Shaq' romps to All-Star win

Curry, Tatum shine as 'Team Shaq' romps to All-Star win

6 hours ago
Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum combined for 27 points as Shaquille O'Neal's "Team Shaq" cruised to victory in the new-look...
Sports
fbtw
Pangasinan Heatwaves boost front court, ready for MPBL wars

Pangasinan Heatwaves boost front court, ready for MPBL wars

6 hours ago
Pangasinan head coach Jerson Cabiltes knows that for the Huskers to succeed in the coming MPBL 7th Season, they must be able...
Sports
fbtw
Brunson stresses goal is to win NBA title for Knicks

Brunson stresses goal is to win NBA title for Knicks

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
An NBA championship to end a 52-year title drought is Jalen Brunson’s goal when he re-signed with the Knicks
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James says won't play in NBA All-Star game

LeBron James says won't play in NBA All-Star game

7 hours ago
LeBron James said he has withdrawn from Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco (Monday Manila time), citing a nagging...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with