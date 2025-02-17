Proel powers Olivarez past CEU for solo UCAL-PGFlex lead

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – WCC-ATC vs ICC

2 p.m. – MCU vs PCU-D

4 p.m. – DIL vs PWU

MANILA, Philippines — Forward Monsour Proel scored 13 of his 27 points in a solid second-quarter performance as Olivarez College downed defending champion Centro Escolar University, 86-76, to grab the solo lead in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Monday, February 17, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Trailing the Scorpions, 18-11, at the end of the first quarter, Proel sparked an early attack in the second frame before the Parañaque-based squad finally took the lead, 28-26, on John Escalante’s booming trey.

The Sealions were almost relentless in their attack, hiking their lead to 17 in the third frame as the other the starters likewise delivered to stretch their winning run to four games for a 6-1 mark.

The win enabled the Sealions to seize the solo lead as Immaculada Concepcion College stunned Manila Central University, 81-78, thanks to the heroics of Jared Loi Vento.

Showing steely resolve, Vento scored the last four points for the Bluehawks to survive MCU’s determined comeback. Alfred Joseph Flores led the team with 24 points while Vento finished with 16 as ICC improved to 3-4.

MCU slipped to 5-2 in a tie with University of Batangas and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas.

Save for Cristian Vergara, the three other starters tallied in double figures with Rodel Renon adding 16 while Escalante and Hakim Njiasse chipping in 12 and 11 points, respectively, to halt CEU three-game winning run.

Gabrielle Dan Gamboa and Kem Sabsalon fired 18 points each but their efforts were enough and the Scorpions slipped to 3-4 in the event also backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.