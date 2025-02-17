Obiena cops gold in year's best outing so far

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 4 and Asian champion EJ Obiena delivered his season-best performance in pocketing the gold medal in the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland over the weekend.

The two-time Olympian submitted a 5.80-meter clearance in capturing the mint ahead of nine other competitors that included local hero Piotr Lisek, who snared the silver with a 5.70m.

Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen also registered a 5.70m but settled for the bronze via countback.

It was the best effort for the World Championship bronze winner and Southeast Asian Games king after his 5.70m in last month’s Meeting Metz Moselle Athletor in France, where he also struck gold.

The Torun feat was redemption of sorts for Obiena after a forgettable stint in last week’s ISTAF Indoor tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany, where he ended up seventh of eight participants.