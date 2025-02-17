^

Skyrisers overpower Lady Gymers to preserve perfect WMPBL record

February 17, 2025 | 12:49pm
Former two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Ambie Almazan (left) powered the Skyrisers with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds, along with two assists and three steals.
MANILA, Philippines — Galeries Tower showed no signs of rust, cruising past PSP, 74-39, to stay unbeaten in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) Invitational Tournament last Sunday at the Enderun College Gym.

The Skyrisers, who last played on January 29 in a win over Solar Home, made the most of a two-week break, returning to dominate a struggling Lady Gymers squad for their third straight victory in the tournament backed by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and MPBL Party-list.

“Parang roller coaster eh. Maganda ‘yung lalaruin sa opensa, pangit tatakbuhin ng depensa. Maganda ‘yung depensa, ‘di naman kami maka-convert. So ‘yun ‘yung dapat namin trabahuhin,” said Galeries head coach Ai Lebornio.

“Syempre ‘yung mga kalaban namin naghahanda, ‘yung mga kalaban namin gumagaling, so ‘yung mga kalaban namin mas nagi-improve. Dapat maghanda kami dun, dapat maging consistent kami on both sides,” she added.

Former two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Ambie Almazan powered the Skyrisers with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds, along with two assists and three steals, as they handed PSP a 35-point drubbing.

Anna Buendia led Galeries in scoring with 13 points on an impressive 71% shooting from the field, while Princess Fabruada also contributed 11 points.

The Skyrisers’ suffocating defense limited the Lady Gymers to just 14 points in the first half, setting the tone for a lopsided affair. They then intensified their attack after the break, pulling away for a dominant victory and extending their unbeaten run.

Fatima Quiapo was the lone double-digit scorer for the 0-4 PSP, finishing with 10 points, two assists, and two rebounds. Meanwhile, Jeedel Bartolo struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 1-of-7 and settling for nine points.

In other games, Philippine Navy and Pilipinas Aguilas both secured back-to-back victories in the tournament, which is also supported by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

The Lady Sailors, backed by Kalos PH and Go for Gold, used a dominant third quarter to pull away from Far Eastern University, securing a 76-61 victory.

Gemma Miranda continued to build momentum for Navy, now 4-1 in the standings, with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Janelle Mendoza recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Afril Bernardino delivered another all-around performance, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and seven blocks. Andrea Tongco added 11 points, six assists and four boards.

On the other hand, Amyah Espanol led the Lady Tamaraws, who slipped to 1-2, with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Shane Salavani contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

In the nightcap, the Aguilas barely broke a sweat as they dismantled EZ Jersey, 113-55.

Seven players scored in double digits for the Pilipinas Aguilas, led by Elaine Etang with 14 points. Chack Cabinbin added 12 points, eight assists and four steals, while Cris Padilla also chipped in 12 points.

Alexis Pana flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Kem Adeshina and Trina Guytingco tallied 11 points each, while Cheska Apag contributed 10 points as the Aguilas improved to 3-1.

On the other side, Tin Capilit scored 18 points in a losing effort, while Loraine Gonzalo added 12 points for the 0-3 Relentless.

The scores:

First game

Galeries Tower 74 – Buendia 13, Almazan 11, Fabruada 11, Resultay 8, Ronquillo 6, Kone 5, Paig 4, Canuto 3, Manzanares 3, Ramos 3, Bernardo 3, Tecso 2, Sandel 2, Vacalaeres 0, Dalguntas 0.

PSP 39 – Quiapo 10, Bartolo 9, Cancio 5, Dimaunahan 4, Geli 3, Aquino 3, Tolentino 2, Buendia 2, Terrinal 1, Ventura 0, Cayco 0, Dionisio 0, Larrosa 0, Antonio 0, Taguiam 0.

Quarterscores: 19-7, 38-14, 52-27, 74-39

Second game

Philippine Navy 76 – Miranda 18, Bernardino 15, Mendoza 15, Tongco 11, Borja 6, Mercado 6, Brilliante 2, Seño 2, Ong 1, Antiquera 0, Lomogdo 0, Mateo 0, Polindey 0, Macasiray 0.

FEU 61 – Espanol 17, Salvani 15, Villanueva 9, Lopez 8, Nagma 4, Manguiat 4, Ong 2, Pasilang 2, Mendaros 0, Patio 0.

Quarterscores: 13-20, 33-36, 59-47, 76-61

Third game

Pilipinas Aguilas 113 – Etang 14, Cabinbin 12, Padilla 12, Guytingco 11, Pana 11, Adeshina 11, Apag 10, Cac 9, Omopia 8, Escotido 7, Prado 6, Meniano 2, Ramos 0, Araja 0, Limbago 0.

EZ Jersey 55 – Capilit 18, Gonzalo 12, Gandalla 7, Felisarta 6, Gayo 5, Molina 4, Sison 2, Suansing 1, Alcantara 0, Andan 0, Docallos 0, Dining 0, Ngo 0, Schmidt 0.

Quarterscores: 21-9, 53-30, 79-45, 113-55

