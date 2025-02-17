Pangasinan Heatwaves boost front court, ready for MPBL wars

MANILA, Philippines — Beaten off the boards by many of their opponents last year, the Pangasinan Heatwaves failed to reach the playoffs of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season.

Pangasinan head coach Jerson Cabiltes knows that for the Huskers to succeed in the coming MPBL 7th Season, opening on March 8, they must be able to bang bodies underneath and snag those rebounds.

Enter power leapers Vic Manuel and Lervin Flores and versatile high-flyer Jorey Napoles and Cabiltes believes the frontline is no longer Pangasinan's problem.

The presence of Manuel, who will officially join the team on March 1, and Flores, both 6-foot-5, and the 6-4 Napoles gives the Heatwaves flexibility and lessens the workload on Michael Mabulac, Jay Collado, JayR Taganas, Vince Tolentino and local star JR Caasi.

"Our chances (this year) are better," said Cabiltes, who steered the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards to the MPBL crown in 2022.

Although he believes the Heatwaves are ready to turn up the heat with the addition of the trio, Mike DiGregorio and Bong Galanza, Cabiltes tempers his expectations, noting that "the other teams are also preparing and strengthening."

Now, however, Cabiltes doesn't need to be too concerned with the powerhouse Pampanga Giant Lanterns, the reigning back-to-back MPBL champions.

"Without Balti (Justine Baltazar), it's anybody's ballgame," said Cabiltes.

Pangasinan, which draws firepower from Michael Juico, Mac Tallo and Hessed Gabo, is competing in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League, where it is a major contender.

Completing the Heatwaves' roster are Ian Melencio, Jhapz Bautista, Nat Cosejo, Joshua Fontanilla, Raymond Capin, Emilio Aguinaldo College recruit King Gurtiza and Alaminos City Mayor Bryan Celeste.

According to Cabiltes, the Heatwaves are highly motivated by the all-out support of team owner Dr. Cezar T. Quiambao and team manager FJ Dylim.