Brunson stresses goal is to win NBA title for Knicks

NEW YORK, United States – The New York Knicks entered the NBA All-Star break with a 36-18 record, their best mark in 28 years.

Jalen Brunson was not born yet when the 1996-97 Knicks team was 39-15 at this juncture of the season. They ended that campaign with a 57-25 record and a second-round exit in seven grueling games against their Eastern Conference archnemesis Miami Heat.

Brunson hopes they would finish better than that team coached by Jeff Van Gundy, whose assistants then included Tom Thibodeau, the current Knicks head coach.

An NBA championship to end a 52-year title drought is Brunson’s goal when he re-signed with the Knicks on a team-friendly deal in the offseason that gave them enough wiggle room to trade for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges and re-sign OG Anunoby to his max.

“I think we've grown over the year, and obviously that's a goal of ours,” Brunson said during his media availability at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. “But we have a long way to go. Obviously, it starts with me and KAT. But the team that we have, everyone is bought in. Everyone wants to win. Everyone has that as their goal. As long as we have that as our focus, it's definitely a possibility.”

Brunson and Towns became the first Knicks duo to be named NBA All-Star starters in the same season since franchise legends Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Earl “The Pearl” Monroe in 1975.

With Brunson and Towns forming a dynamic tandem, the Knicks have the fourth-best odds to win the NBA championship this season at Wildz online casino at 13.00 behind defending champion Boston Celtics (3.20), Oklahoma City Thunder (3.30) and Cleveland Cavaliers (9.00).

Brunson said that as a point guard, he needs more than the offensive tricks in his bag.

“It's actually something that's not in his bag, or it's the leadership aspect,” said Brunson on what is the most important thing a point guard has to have in his bag. “I think that's the most important thing.”

“There are so many different ways to play the point guard position, but to be able to lead a team, to help your team win is the most important. So how can you keep guys together when things aren't going well? When everything is going well, it's easy. But when it's not, how are you able to focus everyone into getting back on track? I think that's what's the most important thing, or at least I think it's the most important.”

Brunson has time and again shown his leadership, rallying the Knicks in clutch situations.

This season, Brunson is the league leader in clutch points with 5.3 per game across 19 games. With Brunson leading the charge, the Knicks have a 12-7 record in clutch games, the third-best record behind the Cavaliers (16-6) and the Celtics (16-9), the two teams that are standing in their way in the Eastern Conference.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.