^

Sports

Local, foreign bets collide for Philippine Golf Tour cards

Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 11:10am
Local, foreign bets collide for Philippine Golf Tour cards
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — A high-stakes showdown unfolds Tuesday, February 18, as a mix of local contenders, former national team standouts and seasoned campaigners brace for a grueling four-day battle against a formidable foreign contingent, all vying for coveted Philippine Golf Tour cards.

The Qualifying School at the demanding Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas will test every facet of the players’ game — shotmaking, putting and mental fortitude — on a course known for its swirling winds and ever-changing conditions.

With only the top 30 players from an initial field of 112 securing spots in the upcoming PGT season, this high-stakes competition is an all-or-nothing battle.

Leading the charge for the homegrown hopefuls are Carl Corpus, Jacob Rolida and Luis Castro, alongside veterans and former leg winners Robert Pactolerin and Rufino Bayron, and the returning Rey Pagunsan, Anthony Fernando, Edward Reyes and Ernie Rellon. Their experience and familiarity with local conditions could prove crucial in outlasting their rivals.

The deep field also includes rising Filipino talents such as John Michael Uy, Jonas Magcalayo, Paolo Wong and Josh Jorge, all eager to make their mark on the country’s premier golf circuit sponsored by ICTSI and backed by official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Meanwhile, seasoned names like Orlan Sumcad, Richard Sinfuego and Ramil Bisera add further intensity to the competition, setting the stage for a thrilling fight to the finish.

The local challengers, however, will have to fend off a powerful foreign contingent led by two-time Q-School topnotcher and Tour leg winner Toru Nakajima of Japan. He spearheads a 38-strong group of international aspirants from Korea, Japan, Myanmar, Bahrain, Finland, Australia and the US — all determined to carve their names into the PGT landscape.

Among them are Japanese aces Kota Fukuyama and Atsushi Ueda, Korean standouts Myungchal Hwang, Kim Tae Won, Sanghyun Park, and Lee Song, as well as American Riley Keagle and Australian Toby Walker. Their presence adds an international flavor to the competition, ensuring a heated race for the limited Tour cards.

The new PGT season promises an action-packed calendar. It kicks off with the Pradera Verde Championship on February 23-27 in Lubao, Pampanga, followed by the Eagle Ridge Classic in Cavite on March 9-13.

The circuit, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., then moves to Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Laguna from March 25-28, before heading to Forest Hills Golf Club in Antipolo (June 2-6) and Valley Golf Club in Antipolo (July 22-25) to wrap up the first half of the 10-leg tour.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas crumbles versus Lebanon

Gilas crumbles versus Lebanon

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
It was the exact opposite of the fiery way Gilas Pilipinas finished its opening assignment against Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
Medjedovic stuns Medvedev

Medjedovic stuns Medvedev

12 hours ago
Hamad Medjedovic, a protege of Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic, stunned former world number one Daniil Medvedev to reach...
Sports
fbtw
Tall order for Gilas in away games

Tall order for Gilas in away games

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Toughen up against strong Arab teams then beat retooled Chinese Taipei and New Zealand on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Ice breaker

Ice breaker

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
If there’s any doubt on the golden era Philippine sports is enjoying at present, it was quashed yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
Is Qatar playing ringers?

Is Qatar playing ringers?

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Gilas beat Qatar, 74-71, at the second Doha Invitational Cup last Friday even as the home team’s roster included three...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas outgunned by Egypt to end Doha campaign

Gilas outgunned by Egypt to end Doha campaign

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is exiting the 2nd Doha International Cup with back-to-back losses after absorbing a 31-point beating at the...
Sports
fbtw
Sultan of slams reigns on McClung wins dunk contest a third time; herro is three-point king

Sultan of slams reigns on McClung wins dunk contest a third time; herro is three-point king

12 hours ago
Mac McClung won an unprecedented third consecutive NBA Slam Dunk title with four perfect scores and Miami’s Tyler Herro...
Sports
fbtw
POC to request fund for curlers

POC to request fund for curlers

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will request for major funding for the Philippine men’s curling team with the...
Sports
fbtw
Anisimova rules Qatar Open

Anisimova rules Qatar Open

12 hours ago
Amanda Anisimova clinched the first WTA 1000 title of her career with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jelena Ostapenko in a rain-interrupted...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with