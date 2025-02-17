Local, foreign bets collide for Philippine Golf Tour cards

MANILA, Philippines — A high-stakes showdown unfolds Tuesday, February 18, as a mix of local contenders, former national team standouts and seasoned campaigners brace for a grueling four-day battle against a formidable foreign contingent, all vying for coveted Philippine Golf Tour cards.

The Qualifying School at the demanding Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas will test every facet of the players’ game — shotmaking, putting and mental fortitude — on a course known for its swirling winds and ever-changing conditions.

With only the top 30 players from an initial field of 112 securing spots in the upcoming PGT season, this high-stakes competition is an all-or-nothing battle.

Leading the charge for the homegrown hopefuls are Carl Corpus, Jacob Rolida and Luis Castro, alongside veterans and former leg winners Robert Pactolerin and Rufino Bayron, and the returning Rey Pagunsan, Anthony Fernando, Edward Reyes and Ernie Rellon. Their experience and familiarity with local conditions could prove crucial in outlasting their rivals.

The deep field also includes rising Filipino talents such as John Michael Uy, Jonas Magcalayo, Paolo Wong and Josh Jorge, all eager to make their mark on the country’s premier golf circuit sponsored by ICTSI and backed by official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Meanwhile, seasoned names like Orlan Sumcad, Richard Sinfuego and Ramil Bisera add further intensity to the competition, setting the stage for a thrilling fight to the finish.

The local challengers, however, will have to fend off a powerful foreign contingent led by two-time Q-School topnotcher and Tour leg winner Toru Nakajima of Japan. He spearheads a 38-strong group of international aspirants from Korea, Japan, Myanmar, Bahrain, Finland, Australia and the US — all determined to carve their names into the PGT landscape.

Among them are Japanese aces Kota Fukuyama and Atsushi Ueda, Korean standouts Myungchal Hwang, Kim Tae Won, Sanghyun Park, and Lee Song, as well as American Riley Keagle and Australian Toby Walker. Their presence adds an international flavor to the competition, ensuring a heated race for the limited Tour cards.

The new PGT season promises an action-packed calendar. It kicks off with the Pradera Verde Championship on February 23-27 in Lubao, Pampanga, followed by the Eagle Ridge Classic in Cavite on March 9-13.

The circuit, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., then moves to Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Laguna from March 25-28, before heading to Forest Hills Golf Club in Antipolo (June 2-6) and Valley Golf Club in Antipolo (July 22-25) to wrap up the first half of the 10-leg tour.