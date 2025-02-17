^

Sports

Gabaldon, Peralta win big at PPS Olongapo netfest

Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 11:00am
Shaner Gabaldon (2nd from left) and Jairus Peralta (2nd from right) display their trophies after earning MVP honors at the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Junior Tennis Championships in Olongapo. With them is Olongapo Tennis Club president Julian Mendoza.

MANILA, Philippines — Shaner Gabaldon and Jairus Peralta dished out stellar performances, securing double victories and sharing Most Valuable Player honors at the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Junior Tennis Championships at the Olongapo Tennis Club last Sunday.

Gabaldon displayed dominance as she overpowered top seed Athena Liwag of the host province twice, with identical scores of 6-3, 6-1, to claim both the girls’ 12- and 14-and-under titles in the Group 2 tournament, underscoring her readiness for future top junior competitions.

Peralta, meanwhile, showed resilience under pressure. He edged past Yuan Torrente, 7-6(4), 6-4, in the boys’ 12-and-U final and later staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Jairo Flores, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, for the 14-and-U crown, matching Gabaldon’s feat.

The weeklong tournament, part of a nationwide talent search spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro, saw intense action across multiple divisions.

In other results, Nueva Ecija’s Jayden Ballado staged a thrilling comeback to beat Olongapo’s top junior player Jan Cadee Dagoon, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(2) in the 16-and-U finals. However, Dagoon struck back in the premier 18-and-U division, defeating Ballado, 6-3, 6-3, in a commanding victory.

Local talents also made waves, with Troan Vytiaco outlasting Anthony Cosca, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the boys’ 16-and-U finals. Meanwhile, Bais City’s Ariel Cabral dominated Frank Dilao, 6-3, 6-3, to secure the 18-and-U title.

Balanga, Bataan’s Maximus Calingasan clinched the 10-and-U unisex championship with a 4-0, 2-4, 4-1 victory over Kirk Gonzaga of Zambales.

Meanwhile, Junior tennis action continues this week with the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Cup, kicking off on Thursday (Feb. 20), at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque City. The tournament will be followed by the Governor’s Cup, set to take place on March 6-10 in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

For details and listup, contact PPS-PEPP director and tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

In doubles play, Ballado and Shiloh Cruz triumphed in the girls’ 18-and-U category, winning 8-5 against Dagoon and Liwag, while brothers Frank and France Dilao claimed the boys’ 18-and-U doubles crown with an 8-6 victory over Cabral and Cosca.

Isabel Otaiza and Liwag secured the girls’ 14-and-U doubles title with an 8-3 rout of Astrid Cablitas and Gabaldon, while Cosca and Flores dominated the boys’ 14-and-U doubles final with an 8-1 win over Tyronne Caro and Peralta.

Singles champion Calingasan teamed up with Gonzaga to seize the 10-and-U unisex doubles trophy with an 8-2 triumph over Julius Bueno and Anya Floreza.

Sports
