Lady Bulldogs open UAAP title defense with sweep of Lady Spikers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 8:06pm
Lady Bulldogs open UAAP title defense with sweep of Lady Spikers
NU's Bella Belen (4) celebrates after a point during the Lady Bulldogs' UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash with La Salle Sunday evening at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA Philippines -- National University had a triumphant start to its title defense after mauling La Salle, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs thus gave new head coach Sherwin Meneses a winning return to the UAAP against their rivals.

Bella Belen posted 14 points for NU built on 10 attacks, three service aces and a block. Alyssa Solomon added 13 markers.

After tight victories in the first two sets, NU broke the third set wide open and manhandled the Lady Spikers to grab their first win in the season.

The third frame was tied at 6-all after a service error by Erin Pangilinan.

Four straight points by NU then pushed them ahead 10-6, and that separation was never bridged by La Salle.

The Lady Spikers broke the run with a Shevana Laput attack, but five straight points by the Lady Bulldogs put them firmly ahead, 15-7, before a Laput hit and a service ace by Amie Provido halted the blitz, 9-15.

NU, however, had another run of their own, with a Solomon off-the-block attack giving them a double-digit lead, 19-9.

A service error by Celine Marsh gave La Salle a little leeway, but it was quickly taken back by a Pangilinan score, 20-10.

An Alexa Mata hit pushed NU to the match point, 24-16, but a service error by Belen and a hit by Canino kept the Taft-based squad alive, 18-24.

But Provido’s service came up short as the Lady Bulldogs sealed the win.

Mata chipped in 10 points for NU while Lams Lamina recorded 20 excellent sets.

Laput powered La Salle with 18 points, but she was the lone Lady Spiker in double digits.

Canino had seven markers and 13 excellent receptions.

La Salle will try to barge into the win column against Shaina Nitura and  Adamson next Saturday, while NU will try to win two in a row as it clashes with Ateneo on Wednesday. Both games will be played at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

