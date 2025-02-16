^

Nitura sets new rookie scoring record as Lady Falcons soar past Blue Eagles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 4:59pm
Nitura sets new rookie scoring record as Lady Falcons soar past Blue Eagles
Adamson's super rookie Shaina Nitura (1) goes for the kill against the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament action Sunday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Shaina Nitura soared high for Adamson, pouring in 33 points to lead the Lady Falcons to a reverse-sweep victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 21-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-12, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The rookie Nitura exploded for 33 points built on 28 attacks, four blocks and an ace. She now holds the rookie scoring record for most points in a game, eclipsing the 31 point record of University of Santo Tomas’ Angge Poyos last season. 

After dropping the first two sets, Nitura and Adamson came alive and ultimately forced the fifth set with dominating wins.

And in the final frame, the Lady Falcons grabbed the early 5-3 lead and never let up, as Ateneo played catch-up the rest of the way.

The fifth set was tied at 7-all after a Princess Dote attack came up short.

But hits from Frances Mordi and Nitura, along with an out by Zel Tsunashima, put Adamson ahead by three, 10-7.

Back-to-back points by the Blue Eagles, capped by a Tsunashima off-the-block attack, pulled them to within one, 9-10, but a drop by Nitura gave the Lady Falcons a two point lead, 11-9.

Nitura continued to score points as Adamson went to match point, 14-11, with a booming hit. After an Ateneo point kept them alive, 12-14, a Mordi kill iced the game up.

Nitura's performance also matched Adamson's record for most points in a game, tying the 33 point performance of Angela Benting back in 2009. 

The Blue Eagles had a double whammy in the game, as they lost Tsunashima to an apparent leg injury late in the fifth set. She looked like she rolled her ankle on a block attempt, and she had to be stretchered off the court.

Mordi had 23 points for Adamson, while Jen Villegas had eight. Setter Felicity Sagaysay had 10 excellent sets.

AC Miner led Ateneo with 18 markers, while Yvana Sulit and Tsinashima had 10 apiece.

The Lady Falcons will take on the La Salle Lady Spikers next Saturday, while Ateneo will try to bounce back against the defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday. Both games will be at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Earlier in the day, the National University Bulldogs started off their title-retention campaign with a dominating win over the La Salle Green Spikers, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.

NU, which is now without key players Nico Almendras and Owa Retamar, made quick work of the Taft-based squad.

The Bulldogs led by just two, 10-8, in the third set, before Leo Aringo powered in back-to-back cross-court kills to cap a 6-1 run that gave them a 16-9 lead.

Hits from Jan Abanilla, Leo Ordiales, Buds Buddin and Aringo then sealed the win.

“Thankful ako sa naging resulta ng panalo namin kasi lahat ng gusto namin mangyari sa loob ng court, nagawa namin. Yung mga adjustment na pwede namin gawin, naka-adjust agad kami,” Bulldogs head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

“Sobrang thankful din ako sa performance ng players ko kasi team effort talaga. Sana magtuloy-tuloy ito,” he added.

NU’s relentless offense overwhelmed the Green Spikers, with the Bulldogs tallying 54 total attacks in the 1-hour, 14-minute victory compared to La Salle’s 30.

Aringo powered the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Buddin had 18. The rookie Ordiales produced nine markers.

Yoyong Mendoza finished with 10 points for the Green Spikers, while Noel Kampton had nine.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles also pulled off a four-set win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, in the men’s opening game.

Ken Batas scattered 24 points, while Amil Pacinio had 18 points built on 14 attacks for the Blue Eagles.

Marc Paulino finished with 13 points for Adamson.

NU will take on Ateneo on Wednesday, while La Salle will face Adamson next Saturday. Both games will be at the same San Juan arena.

