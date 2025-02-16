^

Sports

Filipino curlers hope Asian Winter Games gold leads to funding

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 4:08pm
Filipino curlers hope Asian Winter Games gold leads to funding
The Philippine Curling Team
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- With curling finally getting full attention from the Philippines after the country's historic performance in the Harbin Asian Winter Games, it’s now time to focus on the next important thing for it to be sustained — funding.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino on Sunday said they would ask no less than President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. himself for regular funding for the victorious Filipino curlers -- composed of Marc and Enrico Pfister and Christian Haller, Allen Frei and Benjo Delarmente -- who funded their own trip.

“They are paying for their own expenses, so we really need that financial support to sustain them for all their competitions. If we meet the president, we will make a request to support their journey to the Winter Olympics,” said the Tagaytay Mayor, who hosted the media briefing of the Filipino curlers in his city.

The squad will get P2 million as incentives from government for their effort, and the amount should help defray the cost they shouldered themselves to fuel their campaign.

But it will not be enough.

Curling Pilipinas has yet to get official funding from the government because it was only formed four years ago and got regular membership status from the POC only last year.

Interestingly, the one who heads it is Delarmente himself — the alternate of that same national team that delivered the country its breakthrough gold and its highest finish at fifth in the quadrennial meet.

“I was very happy to do it. I love curling. I’m very passionate about curling and I believe Filipinos can excel at curling, which is a combination of billiards, bowling, chess and holen (marble),” said Delarmente, who said the group ‘s origin started 15 years ago when he and his vice president Joselito Cruz started a Facebook chat group and tried to look for other Filipino curlers.

“It was supposed to be a group to connect with other Filipino curlers. Our long-term goal was to establish curling as an NSA (national sports association) in the Philippines and promote it to the whole country,” said Delarmente.

Somewhere along the way, the group saw the Pfister siblings, who have Filipino roots, compete then for Switzerland in the World Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada, and joked with them if they could represent the Philippines in the future.

Miraculously, Marc Pfister replied it’s a possibility.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Delarmente said they’re now focusing on qualifying for the Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, which he likened to threading the proverbial eye of the needle.

“In 2024, after we won the gold medal in Division B of the Pan-Continental Championship, we earned an invitation to the pre-qualification event in October (2025). The top three there will go to the Olympic qualification event in December with the top two getting the final two slots to the (Winter) Olympics,” he said.

“We’ll have challenges, but we’re very confident our team will prevail.”

CURLING

POC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ramon&rsquo;s advice to JMF

Ramon’s advice to JMF

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s advice that PBA legend Ramon Fernandez has given to June Mar Fajardo since they met up at the University of Cebu...
Sports
fbtw
Ice breaker

Ice breaker

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
If there’s any doubt on the golden era Philippine sports is enjoying at present, it was quashed yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
Tall order for Gilas in away games

Tall order for Gilas in away games

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Toughen up against strong Arab teams then beat retooled Chinese Taipei and New Zealand on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors shoot down Rockets

Warriors shoot down Rockets

1 day ago
Golden State star Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead the Warriors in a 105-98 victory over the Rockets Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
Filipina finishes 2 major marathon races

Filipina finishes 2 major marathon races

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
A Filipina athlete made history earlier this month after being the first Philippine marathoner to complete both the World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World No.1 Sinner accepts three-month ban to end doping drama

World No.1 Sinner accepts three-month ban to end doping drama

8 hours ago
Jannik Sinner's long doping saga came to an end over the weekend after he agreed to a three-month ban from tennis, the World...
Sports
fbtw
Spurs star Wembanyama in it to win in first NBA All-Star appearance

Spurs star Wembanyama in it to win in first NBA All-Star appearance

8 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama promised plenty of intensity in his first NBA All-Star Game as the league hopes its...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas puts on show in Doha

Gilas puts on show in Doha

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas simply wouldn’t let Filipino supporters who made this feel more like a home game against home team Qatar...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines curlers to receive cash incentives

Philippines curlers to receive cash incentives

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippine men’s curling team of Marc and Enrico Pfister, Christian Haller, Alan Frei and Benjo Delarmente will...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with