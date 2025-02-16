^

Filipina finishes 2 major marathon races

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 1:22pm
Filipina finishes 2 major marathon races
Mench Dizon raises the Philippine flag after finishing the Antartica leg of the World Marathon Challenge.
(WMC)

MANILA, Philippines -- A Filipina athlete made history earlier this month after being the first Philippine marathoner to complete both the World Marathon Challenge and the World Marathon Majors (WMM).

Mench Dizon, who is also the country head of the Yield Guild Games Pilipinas, completed both grueling endurance events.

The World Marathon Challenge pushes participants to run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days – “a test of physical stamina, mental strength, and sheer willpower.”

Dizon ran consecutive 42.2 kilometer races in Ultima Basecamp (Antarctica), Cape Town (Africa), Perth (Australia), Dubai (Asia), Madrid (Europe), Fortaleza (South America) and Miami (North America).

And on February 6, she crossed the final finish line in Miami to finish off the World Marathon Challenge.

She clocked in at 6:41:28 in Antartica, 5:30:27 in Africa, 6:07:53 in Australia, 5:56:14 in Asia, 6:16:03 in Europe, 6:20:22 in South America and 6:45:21 in North America.

This made her the first Filipina to achieve finishes in both challenges. Back in 2017, she earned the coveted Six-Star Medal by completing all six races in the Abbott WMM.

The first Filipino athlete to finish both is Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, who completed both in 2020.

“I’ve always believed that running is more than just a sport — it’s a way to challenge ourselves beyond what we think is possible,” Dizon said.

“Completing the World Marathon Challenge was not just about proving my endurance, but about using my passion for a greater purpose,” she added.

Dizon also said that she embarked on the journey to raise P7 million to establish a new digital education center for the Sisters of Mary School, which provides secondary education and vocational training to nearly 8,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds across the Philippines.

The planned facility will equip students with skills in blockchain, AI, robotics and other emerging technologies, preparing them for high-demand careers in a fast-growing industry.

Sports
