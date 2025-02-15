Lady Tams tame Golden Tigresses for winning start

The FEU Lady Tamaraws roll past the UST Tigresses for a triumphant start in the UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws had a triumphant start in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball campaign, charging past the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in four sets, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20, Saturday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

FEU trounced last season’s runners-up as Faida Bakanke, Gerzel Petallo and Jean Asis joined forces in the four-setter win.

Bakanke had 16 points, while Petallo had 15. Asis chipped in 14 markers.

After the two squads split the first two sets, the Lady Tamaraws ran away in the third set, breaking the game wide open, turning a 6-3 lead to a 13-4 advantage capped by a Petallo service ace.

This was a lead they did not squander, as FEU went ahead by double digits late, 22-11, after an Asis down-the-line spike.

The Tigresses put themselves in strong position, going up 16-13 in the fourth frame.

But FEU overcame the deficit and pulled away late, with UST committing huge errors to absorb a defeat in their season opener.

“Ang tagal ko rin hinintay ‘to na makabalik. But here, yung direction ng team nandoon naman. Going against UST, ang tagal namin pinag-aralan, two weeks. Hindi naman nasayang yung effort namin,” FEU head coach Tina Salak said after the game.

Chenie Tagaod added 10 points for the Lady Tamaraws, while Tin Ubaldo converted on 12 excellent sets.

Angeline Poyos spearheaded UST with 13 points while Margaret Altea and Regina Jurado had 10 apiece.

FEU committed 30 errors, but dominated the spiking (54 to UST’s 37) and blocking (15 to UST’s seven) games.

The Lady Tamaraws will face the University of the Philippines on Wednesday, while the Tigresses will take on the University of the East Lady Red Warriors next Saturday. Both games will be at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.