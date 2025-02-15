Maroons repel Lady Warriors in UAAP 87 womenâ€™s volleyball opener

Maroons repel Lady Warriors in UAAP 87 women’s volleyball opener

The UP Fighting Maroons win their first assignment in the UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament against the UE Lady Warriors.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons held off a determined University of the East Lady Red Warriors side in five sets, 25-18, 26-24, 24-26, 13-25, 15-13, to open their campaign in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UP looked primed for a three-set sweep, winning the first two sets with ease, but UE, which is now without scoring machine Casiey Dongallo, had other plans, mounting a comeback.

Ultimately, though, the Fighting Maroons’ veterans stepped up late to secure the victory.

Joan Monares had 17 points in the game for UP, built off of 16 attacks and a service ace.

With the Diliman-based squad holding a 2-0 lead, they were holding on to a 21-19 lead in the third set after a potential momentum-shifting challenge call that gave Nica Celis a point.

After a service error by Celis, a missed set by Tin Ecalla gave UP a 22-20 lead.

The Maroons were holding a 24-23 lead, before UE’s Vanesa Bangayan tied things up at 24-all.

Things ultimately went the way of the Lady Warriors, as Nina Ytang’s attack went short to give the Recto-based squad the third set, 26-24.

UE carried the momentum, dominating the fourth set, 25-13, before the Maroons found their rhythm anew in the final set.

UP led by five late, 9-4, but the Lady Warriors just would not go away, cutting the deficit to two, 7-9, after a Khy Cepada kill after a long rally.

The game eventually went to a 13-all deadlock after an Ashley Canete service ace, before back-to-back points by veterans Celis and Ytang iced the game.

“Tinitignan pa natin kasi kailangan makapag-adjust sila. First game of the season, of course, coming into this season excited ang mga players, hindi pa nila alam what to expect… Later part, lumaban [ang UE] tapos kami yung na-off, so buti naman nakuha natin sa dulo,” UP head coach Benson Bocboc told reporters after the game.

Kianne Olango chipped in 15 points for UP, while Irah Jaboneta and Ytang had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Cepada exploded for UE with 24 points, while Bangayan had 17. Balingit chipped in 12.

UP will try to keep rolling against Far Eastern University on Wednesday, while UE will try to tally a win against University of Santo Tomas next Saturday. Both games will be at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.