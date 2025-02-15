^

MCU storms back vs Diliman in UCAL cage tilt

Philstar.com
February 15, 2025 | 3:33pm
MCU storms back vs Diliman in UCAL cage tilt
Mark Joson of Manila Central University goes for a layup.
UCAL

Games Monday

(Paco Arena)

12 p.m. – OLI vs CEU

2 p.m. – ICC vs MCU

4 p.m. – UB vs LPU-B

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Central University unloaded a huge fourth quarter assault and completed a come-from-behind 67-65 victory over Diliman College to stay atop the UCAL-PGFLEX Linoleum 7th Season standings on Saturday, February 15, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Supremos displayed unwavering resolve as they turned the tides behind a searing 16-2 run to recover from a double-digit deficit in the final frame and pick up its fifth win through six games.

Seanne General fired 14 points and seven rebounds while Mark Joson did a little bit of everything with 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals for the Supremos who played catch up for the most part of the contest.

MCU was actually still trailing by 13, 55-42, early in the payoff period before a Joson triple triggered the massive run that put the Supremos ahead, 60-59. Another 9-4 run then gave MCU a 67-61 cushion, which proved to be enough to weather a late charge from the Blue Dragons.

In the other game, University of Batangas blasted Philippine Women University, 91-56, to also keep its streak going.

The Brahmans tore the game apart in the second frame, outscoring the Patriots, 26-11 to easily cruise to their fifth win against two losses.

James Torrato led the way for UB with 16 points while John Mendy and Rio Ortiz added 15 and 11, respectively. Issa Daffe also had nine and 12 rebounds.

Diliman slid to a 4-3 record after the close loss to the league-pacing MCU while PWU remained winless through seven games.

UCAL
