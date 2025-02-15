^

Sports

Tams, Maroons book opening-day wins in UAAP 87 men’s volleyball tourney

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 15, 2025 | 3:31pm
Tams, Maroons book opening-day wins in UAAP 87 menâ€™s volleyball tourney
The FEU Tamaraws celebrate after winning over the UST Golden Spikers Saturday afternoon at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines started their respective UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament campaigns on a winning note, grinding out wins over their opponents Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

FEU overcame a first set loss and tamed the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20; while UP came from behind against the gritty University of the East Red Warriors, 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 18-16 in this season’s opening day games. 

The Tamaraws thus vented their ire on last season’s tormentors, as the Golden Spikers booted them out of Final Four contention despite being the top seed. 

Mikko Espartero powered the Tamaraws with 19 points built on 16 attacks, two blocks and an ace. Jelord Talisayan and Dryx Saavedra added 13 points apiece. 

Following a tight loss in the first set, the Morayta-based squad pulled away late in the second frame, turning a 22-21 lead to a 25-22 set win after Doula Ndongala blocked Josh Ybanez’s kill attempt. 

They then turned it up a notch in the third set, dominating and grabbing a late 23-14 lead before Saavedra finished things off with a cross-court hit.

Come the fourth set, the Tamaraws would not be denied, as a block by Talisayan put the icing on the cake, 25-20. 

UST though had a double whammy as two-time and reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez sustained an apparent ankle injury at the 22-18 mark of the fourth set. 

He appeared to step on his teammate Trevor Valera’s foot and had to be carried off the floor.

“Yung match na ito, nung natalo kami nung game two sa semis last season, agad-agad gusto namin maglaro ulit. Siguro ‘yun lang yung naging motivation para sa araw na ito, para sa araw na naglaro kami, motivation namin para makabawi,” FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo told reporters.

“Although first game pa lang ng UAAP, gusto ko matuloy-tuloy yung sitwasyon namin ngayon.” 

Ybanez paced UST with 15 markers before exiting, while Valera had 11. 

Earlier, UP’s Olayemi Raheem had a solid debut in the UAAP, carrying the load for the Fighting Maroons with 25 points.

After falling behind two sets to one, the Diliman-based squad dug deep and forced the fifth set. 

There, they were trailing by four, 9-13, before Raheem ignited the Fighting Maroons’ 9-3 finishing run. 

He led the way to five straight points as UP grabbed a 14-13 lead and moved to within match point. But the two teams did not go away, before UP eventually got the upper hand and clinched the win. 

"For me, it’s kind of like a new experience, having a lot of people, drums, and everything, but I focused on our preparations for the game. The mindset of having to win before going into the game, I was only focused on that and winning. I knew my teammates needed me, and I did my role," Raheem said after the game. 

Daniel Nicolas, who registered 14 points, including 11 attacks, also produced for UP, while Angelo Lagando and Tommy Castrodes chipped in seven points apiece.

Roy Piojo had 22 points for the Red Warriors, while Steven Aligayon had 17.

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Warriors shoot down Rockets

Warriors shoot down Rockets

17 hours ago
Golden State star Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead the Warriors in a 105-98 victory over the Rockets Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
FIVB Men&rsquo;s World draws boost

FIVB Men’s World draws boost

17 hours ago
Malacañang stamped its imprimatur on the country’s hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Korean rules ICTSI Ladies Masters

Korean rules ICTSI Ladies Masters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Kim Kayoung of South Korea saved her best for last, shooting four birdies in the final round to cap a fiery comeback and snatch...
Sports
fbtw
Bacolod B shares Interclub limelight

Bacolod B shares Interclub limelight

17 hours ago
Bacolod Team B failed to make history but consoled itself by ruling the Founders division of the Philippine Airlines Senior...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum shines as Celtics top Spurs; Cavs, Thunder win

Tatum shines as Celtics top Spurs; Cavs, Thunder win

2 days ago
Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to propel the NBA champion Boston Celtics to a 116-103 victory over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino teams set for early collision in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

Filipino teams set for early collision in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
With the Philippines hosting the upcoming Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3, fans war hoping to see an all-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
UP Maroons debut in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP

UP Maroons debut in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP

7 hours ago
Just two months after reclaiming the UAAP championship, University of the Philippines will start preparing for a title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas nips Qatar to open Doha Invitational Cup bid

Gilas nips Qatar to open Doha Invitational Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas stormed back from 11 points down and squeaked past Qatar, 74-71, in the 2nd Doha Invitational Cup early Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek's Doha reign ended by Ostapenko in semis

Swiatek's Doha reign ended by Ostapenko in semis

7 hours ago
Three-time defending Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek suffered a crushing 6-3, 6-1 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with