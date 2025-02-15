Tams, Maroons book opening-day wins in UAAP 87 menâ€™s volleyball tourney

Tams, Maroons book opening-day wins in UAAP 87 men’s volleyball tourney

The FEU Tamaraws celebrate after winning over the UST Golden Spikers Saturday afternoon at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines started their respective UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament campaigns on a winning note, grinding out wins over their opponents Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

FEU overcame a first set loss and tamed the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20; while UP came from behind against the gritty University of the East Red Warriors, 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 18-16 in this season’s opening day games.

The Tamaraws thus vented their ire on last season’s tormentors, as the Golden Spikers booted them out of Final Four contention despite being the top seed.

Mikko Espartero powered the Tamaraws with 19 points built on 16 attacks, two blocks and an ace. Jelord Talisayan and Dryx Saavedra added 13 points apiece.

Following a tight loss in the first set, the Morayta-based squad pulled away late in the second frame, turning a 22-21 lead to a 25-22 set win after Doula Ndongala blocked Josh Ybanez’s kill attempt.

They then turned it up a notch in the third set, dominating and grabbing a late 23-14 lead before Saavedra finished things off with a cross-court hit.

Come the fourth set, the Tamaraws would not be denied, as a block by Talisayan put the icing on the cake, 25-20.

UST though had a double whammy as two-time and reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez sustained an apparent ankle injury at the 22-18 mark of the fourth set.

He appeared to step on his teammate Trevor Valera’s foot and had to be carried off the floor.

“Yung match na ito, nung natalo kami nung game two sa semis last season, agad-agad gusto namin maglaro ulit. Siguro ‘yun lang yung naging motivation para sa araw na ito, para sa araw na naglaro kami, motivation namin para makabawi,” FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo told reporters.

“Although first game pa lang ng UAAP, gusto ko matuloy-tuloy yung sitwasyon namin ngayon.”

Ybanez paced UST with 15 markers before exiting, while Valera had 11.

Earlier, UP’s Olayemi Raheem had a solid debut in the UAAP, carrying the load for the Fighting Maroons with 25 points.

After falling behind two sets to one, the Diliman-based squad dug deep and forced the fifth set.

There, they were trailing by four, 9-13, before Raheem ignited the Fighting Maroons’ 9-3 finishing run.

He led the way to five straight points as UP grabbed a 14-13 lead and moved to within match point. But the two teams did not go away, before UP eventually got the upper hand and clinched the win.

"For me, it’s kind of like a new experience, having a lot of people, drums, and everything, but I focused on our preparations for the game. The mindset of having to win before going into the game, I was only focused on that and winning. I knew my teammates needed me, and I did my role," Raheem said after the game.

Daniel Nicolas, who registered 14 points, including 11 attacks, also produced for UP, while Angelo Lagando and Tommy Castrodes chipped in seven points apiece.

Roy Piojo had 22 points for the Red Warriors, while Steven Aligayon had 17.