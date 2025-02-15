^

Sports

UP Maroons debut in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP

Philstar.com
February 15, 2025 | 10:40am
UP Maroons debut in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP
Gelo Rivero will play for University of the Philippines in the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP.
(Pinoyliga Photo)

Games Saturday (Enderun Colleges Gym, Taguig City)

2 p.m. – UP vs CSB

4 p.m. – St. Dominic vs San Sebastian

6 p.m. – Mapua vs Ateneo

8 p.m. – Enderun vs Guang Ming

 

MANILA, Philippines -- Just two months after reclaiming the UAAP championship, University of the Philippines will start preparing for a title-retention bid with preseason meets starting with the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP as the Fighting Maroons debut Saturday, February 15, at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

UP takes on College of St. Benilde – another debuting team – in the opening game of a quadruple-header at 2 p.m.

San Sebastian College-Recoletos clashes against Inter-Scholastic Athletic Association champion St. Dominic College of Asia at 4 p.m., while NCAA champion Mapua tries to bounce back from its opening day loss when it collides with Ateneo at 6 p.m., before Enderun Colleges and Guang Ming College meet at 8 p.m.

UP won the men’s basketball title in the UAAP last December as it dethroned the Green Archers of De La Salle University in a grueling three-game series. It was the team’s first title in three years after winning it in 2021 but came up short in the finals the next two seasons.

The goal in the UAAP is to retain the championship, and preparation for that title campaign will be crucial, according to former Maroons mentor and current UP head of sports Bo Perasol.

“Itong mga tournaments na ito, kagaya nitong Pinoyliga Next Man cUP, hindi lang preparation and iniisip natin dito. Ito ang magiging gauge or evaluation ng coaching staff sa mga players na puwedeng isama sa roster (for the UAAP). Kasi magi-iba ang dynamics ng team dahil dalawa ang nawala,” said Perasol.

“Unang una nawalan kami kumbaga ng general in point guard JD Cagulangan, and nawala din yung poste ng team in Quentin Millora-Brown. Anong klaseng team ang bubuuin ng coaches and anong direction ng team when it comes sa complexion – very particular ang coaching staff dun,” he added.

Cagulangan, a savvy floor leader with high offensive skills, and 6-foot-10 center Millora-Brown played their final seasons with the Maroons this season, the latter being a ‘one-and-done’ after joining UP last season.

Perasol said that there are some 22 members of their training pool eager to showcase their talent and prove their worth to be included to the main team of UP for the coming season of the UAAP, including Seven Gagate, Josh Coronel, Noy Remogat and Filipino-American Miguel Yniguez.

CSB, on the other hand, will also try to improve its own roster for the coming basketball wars in the NCAA after falling short in Season 100 when it suffered a heartbreaking 0-2 sweep against the Mapua Cardinals in the best-of-three finals showdown also last December.

The said Next Man cUP tournament will provide an opportunity for players like Shawn Umali, Raffy Celis and high-flying SJ Moore – a transferee from UST – to show that they are ready to join and provide firepower to the main team of the Blazers in the NCAA.

BASKETBALL

PINOYLIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas crumbles versus Lebanon

Gilas crumbles versus Lebanon

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
It was the exact opposite of the fiery way Gilas Pilipinas finished its opening assignment against Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
POC to request fund for curlers

POC to request fund for curlers

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will request for major funding for the Philippine men’s curling team with the...
Sports
fbtw
Sultan of slams reigns on McClung wins dunk contest a third time; herro is three-point king

Sultan of slams reigns on McClung wins dunk contest a third time; herro is three-point king

11 hours ago
Mac McClung won an unprecedented third consecutive NBA Slam Dunk title with four perfect scores and Miami’s Tyler Herro...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs assert might

Lady Bulldogs assert might

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Reigning champion National U gifted new mentor Sherwin Meneses a roaring debut win, battering rival La Salle in a 25-23, 25-21,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with