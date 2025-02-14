Cone treating Doha joust as Gilas preparation for FIBA Asia

MANILA, Philippines -- With Gilas Pilipinas about to compete in Doha, Qatar in a mini tournament, head coach Tim Cone is setting his sights on the bigger picture: the FIBA Asia Cup in August.

Cone and the rest of his team are now in Doha for the 2nd International Friendly Basketball Championship in Qatar.

In a video posted by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Friday afternoon, Cone said that the tourney is not a preparation for the Asia Cup qualifiers later this month.

“The [Doha] pocket tournament is not really a preparation for Taiwan and New Zealand. They're actually a preparation for the FIBA Asia, which we have qualified for in August,” he said in the video that was seemingly taped during their training at the Inspire Sports Academy.

The Philippines will take on Taipei on February 20 and New Zealand on February 23 in the final window of the qualifiers of the FIBA Asia Cup.

Gilas has already qualified for the regional tourney, being undefeated in four games thus far.

But despite this, Cone said that they are going in the Doha tournament “expecting to win”.

“I mean, again, we know how tough it's going to be playing Qatar at home. Playing one of our nemesis in Lebanon. And then playing an African team like Egypt, who played in the World Cup, had that experience of playing in the World Cup,” he said.

“So, it's going to be a tough, tough tournament. But like I said, we wanted to make it tough. And I should say that it's tougher because we don't have Kai [Sotto].”

Also on Friday, the Nationals bared the 13-man lineup in Doha.

Justin Brownlee still spearheads the group, along with PBA stars June Mar Fajardo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Troy Rosario, Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo.

Young guns AJ Edu, Mason Amos, Kevin Quiambao, Dwight Ramos and Carl Tamayo complete the squad.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto will not be suiting up due to a torn ACL.

Cone said that their preparation had been a “little difficult” as the team had a number of injuries.

“Well, it's been a little difficult because we've had missing bodies. Justin's had a little bit of a hip issue. Dwight rolled his ankle in his last game, so he's a little gimpy. Troy's still recovering from his injury,” he said.

There were also minor injuries to Tamayo, Quiambao and Newsome, which led them to tap Barangay Ginebra players RJ Abarrientos and Ralph Cu to help out the national team.

“They know the system really well, so they're not only just players, but they're teachers. I'm enjoying the fact that they're getting it a lot more quickly, so we're able to advance it a little bit more,” Cone stressed.

“Of course, we're still working AJ Edu into the fold and reenergizing, putting in Jamie as well.”

Oftana, for his part, echoed that they are working on the “long term” as they compete in the tourney.

“It's a long term. We're looking for a bigger picture dito kasi nasa iba-ibang liga rin ang mga players,” he said.

“Limited lang ang time na magsama-sama kami pero we’re taking it. And we're not taking it for granted naman. So, every day and every training is important to us.”

Brownlee added that the team is eyeing to “get better and better” moving forward.

Gilas will take on Qatar in their opening matchup early Saturday morning (Manila time).