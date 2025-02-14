Kayoung storms back with birdie spree to rule ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters

MANILA, Philippines -- Kim Kayoung of South Korea saved her best for last, shooting four birdies in the final round to cap a fiery comeback and snatch the coveted crown in the ICTSI WWL Philippine Ladies Masters Friday at the The Country Club in Sta. Rosa Laguna.

The Korean rose from the ashes after starting all the way at 42nd place in Round 1 with a 73 only to card similar four-under 68 scores in the final 36 holes (total 209) as home bet Pauline del Rosario also closed out strong for joint fourth place.

Ranked No. 90 in the KLPGA, Kayoung ignited his last-ditch rally with three birdies on the front nine for a 33 then another birdie on the par-5 10th before sweeping the rest of the holes to steal the pace as the challenging winds brought by a cloudy weather spelled doom for previous leaders.

She missed the championship cut in the Indonesian Women’s Open last month and was on the verge of another dismal play here in the Philippine leg of the Asia Pacific Circuit Series Tour until a heroic come-from-behind feat in the 131-player, $200,000-tourney.

“This is my first win since turning pro. It’s something that I have dreamed since forever so when the dream becomes a reality, it’s very hard to believe,” said Kayoung, who turned pro in 2019.

Nook Sukapan (210) of Thailand fired a three-under 69 in Round 3 while Li-Ning Wang (211) of Chinese Taipei had an even 72 in the surprising leader shake up to complete the podium, respectively.

Kayoung’s takeover came at right time when the pace-setting Kim Ahyeon, Nakyoung Han and Seoyoon Kim of South Korea, Thailand’s Parinda Phokan as well as Wang of Chinese Taipei bled for bogeys one after another in the championship round.

Previous No. 1 Ahyeon (215) had six bogeys to settle for joint 13th as then second-running Phokan (223) had seven bogeys laced by a double bogey on the fourth and a double par on the 18th to fall all the way to tied 46th.

That costly mishap also opened up an opportunity for Del Rosario (212), who flew the flag high for the 32-player Philippine contingent with an even 72 to catch up at tied fourth place.

Del Rosario was lurking at joint sixth in the first 36 holes, but the struggle of multiple players in the demanding 6,337-yard TCC layout under massive clouds in the final run paired by her three birdies on the back nine propelled her ahead.

The first-ever Filipina champion in the TLPGA and fresh off an 11th-place finish in Jakarta, Del Rosario birdied the par-4 18th hole to seal her place inside the Top 5 of the first KLPGA-sanctioned tourney in partnership with the TLPGA and the LPGT.

“It felt good. I really wanted to birdie the 18th. I didn’t know where I was standing, the scores and what the leaderboard was so I’m happy to close out good,” said Del Rosario, who stumbled in the final three holes in Round 2 to miss out on a solo second spot.

Del Rosario was tied with the Korean troika of Han Nakyoung, Kim Jisu and Kim Seoyoon as Cho Jeongmin, Kim Nahyun , Pattharat Rattanawan and Navaporn Soontreeyapas completed the Top 10 with a total of 213.

All the way from No. 69 in Round 1 and No. 45 in Round 2, Paris Olympian Dottie Ardina also had a searing finishing kick with a two-under 70 to total 218 for 24th as Florence Yvon Bisera (220) and Samantha Bruce (221) placed at 31st and 38th, respectively, to complete the Filipina delegation on top.