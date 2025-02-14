UST, FEU eye strong start in UAAP Season 87 womenâ€™s volleyball opener

UST, FEU eye strong start in UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball opener

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – UE vs UP (Men)

11 a.m. – FEU vs UST (Men)

1 p.m. – UE vs UP (Women)

3 p.m. – FEU vs UST (Women)

Games Sunday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs AdU (Men)

11 a.m. – NU vs DLSU (Men)

1 p.m. – Ateneo vs AdU (Women)

3 p.m. – NU vs DLSU (Women)

MANILA, Philippines -- Old foes University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University renew their rivalry to kickstart the much-awaited UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 3 p.m. with the Golden Tigresses and the Lady Tamaraws as the league’s two winningest volleyball programs, eyeing a roaring start to their redemption campaign after a runner-up and fourth place finish last season, respectively.

Revamped squads University of the East and host University of the Philippines battle at 1 p.m. after the duels of the men’s teams featuring UE-UP at 9 a.m. and FEU-Santo Tomas at 11 a.m.

UST, which bowed to champion National University in the finalst last year, should be the duel’s favorite but it will be marching to battle with a crippled crew.

Spikers Jonna Perdido (ACL) and Xyza Gula (tailbone fracture) have been ruled out of the season, leaving super sophomore Angge Poyos and Regina Jurado to lead the way with veteran libero Detdet Pepito.

Still, the Growling Tigers assured their readiness with neophytes Marga Altea, Ashlee Knop and Nigerian middle blocker Blessing Unekwe expected to contribute right away.

"Big names at big players yung mga nawala, pero at the end of the day, hindi kami pwede tumigil. That's why we trained them para at least, itong mga ganitong mga unfortunate na scenario, nakaready pa rin kami. Tuloy pa rin ang laban," said coach Kungfu Reyes.

But the Lady Tamaraws are undeterred, vowing to go teeth to teeth against the Golden Tigresses – especially with the return of head coach Tina Salak.

"Nae-excite ako pero nakaka-pressure at the same time kasi yung naging resulta natin last year, nakapasok tayo ng Final Four. Hindi madali 'yon. Pero having a privilege na intact yung team, trabaho ko na ito. Gusto ko mamaximize yung time nila this year kasi we never know, baka amin itong season na ito," said Salak.

Salak, who had deputy Manolo Refugia taking over last season for a semis stint, will lean on core led by Congolese spiker Faida Bakanke, Chenie Tagaod, Gerzel Petallo, Jean Asis, Mitzi Panangin, Tin Ubaldo and Marga Encarnacion.

Newcomers Jaz Ellarina, Love Lopez and Clarisse Loresco from the FEU-Diliman program are also in the fray.