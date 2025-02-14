^

Sports

Olongapo junior tennis tilt sets spotlight on future stars

Philstar.com
February 14, 2025 | 8:46am
Olongapo junior tennis tilt sets spotlight on future stars

MANILA, Philippines — Young tennis talents from various cities and towns have gathered in Olongapo City for a week-long showcase of skill and determination at the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Junior Tennis Championships, which kicked off Thursday, February 13, at the Olongapo Tennis Club’s clay courts and SM hard courts.

Competing across nine age-group divisions, players are set to battle for prestigious titles and nationa ranking points, with some of the nation’s most promising juniors expected to make their mark.

In the 18-and-under girls' division, Jayden Ballado and Shiloh Cruz headline the field, both eager to dominate their category. Ballado is also competing in the 16-and-U category, where she faces stiff competition from Jan Cadee Dagoon, Astrid Cablitas and Maria Isabel Ataiza.

With top-tier competitors vying for victory, upsets remain a strong possibility in the Group 2 tournament, part of a nationwide junior tennis talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro and presented by Dunlop.

The event is also supported by Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR) and ICON Golf and Sports. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Meanwhile, the 12-and-U girls' division sets the stage for an exciting showdown between Athena Zhia Liwag and Shaner Gabaldon, two rising stars eager to leave their mark on the tournament.

The 18-and-unUder boys' division features a strong lineup, with Ariel Cabaral and siblings Frank and France Dilao among the favorites to contend for the championship. Juan Carlos Pabillore is also expected to make a strong push in this highly competitive category.

The 16-and-U boys' division promises intense action, with Troan Vytiaco, Anthony Cosca, Prince Cuenza, and Kenji Kue set to clash against other formidable challengers like Jairo Flores, Christiano Calingasan, Jayden Aquende and Casimir Briggs.

For the 14-and-U boys’ division, Anthony Cosca, Jairo Zeppelin Flores, Matteo Calingasan, and Jairus Peralta lead a talented 32-player draw, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament.

In the 10-and-U unisex category, Maximus Alexander Calingasan and Azi Kirk Gonzaga are the top contenders, ready to prove themselves as the country’s next tennis prodigies.

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UN expert hails Trump ban on trans athletes in women's sports

UN expert hails Trump ban on trans athletes in women's sports

1 day ago
The United Nations' special rapporteur on violence against women and girls on Wednesday hailed US President Donald Trump's...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic a winner in Lakers debut

Doncic a winner in Lakers debut

2 days ago
Luka Doncic made a winning start to his Los Angeles Lakers career on Monday, returning from injury with 14 points for his...
Sports
fbtw
Kim grabs lead with 18 holes left

Kim grabs lead with 18 holes left

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
South Korea’s Ahyeon Kim stormed to the top with a flawless, bogey-free 67 entering the final round of the ICTSI Worldwide...
Sports
fbtw

Secret is never retire

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
The man who made “Pinoy Pride” a mantra in Philippine boxing is no longer involved in the sport as he closed down the famed ALA stable in 2020 after a 35-year journey that produced world champions Donnie...
Sports
fbtw
Sweeter the second time for Del Monte seniors

Sweeter the second time for Del Monte seniors

9 hours ago
Yoyong Velez and Raul Miñoza fired on all cylinders to lead Del Monte to a successful title defense in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Ladies Masters golf: Kim zooms atop leaderboard; Del Rosario falters

Philippine Ladies Masters golf: Kim zooms atop leaderboard; Del Rosario falters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
South Korea’s Ahyeon Kim stormed to the top with a flawless, bogey-free rally as lone Filipino title contender Pauline...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino curlers enter Asian Winter Games semis

Filipino curlers enter Asian Winter Games semis

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippines, with brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister as spearheads, sank powerhouse Japan, 10-4, on Thursday to barge into...
Sports
fbtw
UCAL hoops: Diliman routs WCC-ATC; CEU nails third straight win

UCAL hoops: Diliman routs WCC-ATC; CEU nails third straight win

17 hours ago
Diliman College put the clamps on WCC Aeronautical and Technological College and essayed a masterful 73-52 victory in the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs tagged heavy favorites in UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney

Lady Bulldogs tagged heavy favorites in UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
All eyes are on National University as it seeks a back-to-back title feat it failed to achieve two years ago in the highly...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with