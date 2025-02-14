Olongapo junior tennis tilt sets spotlight on future stars

MANILA, Philippines — Young tennis talents from various cities and towns have gathered in Olongapo City for a week-long showcase of skill and determination at the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Junior Tennis Championships, which kicked off Thursday, February 13, at the Olongapo Tennis Club’s clay courts and SM hard courts.

Competing across nine age-group divisions, players are set to battle for prestigious titles and nationa ranking points, with some of the nation’s most promising juniors expected to make their mark.

In the 18-and-under girls' division, Jayden Ballado and Shiloh Cruz headline the field, both eager to dominate their category. Ballado is also competing in the 16-and-U category, where she faces stiff competition from Jan Cadee Dagoon, Astrid Cablitas and Maria Isabel Ataiza.

With top-tier competitors vying for victory, upsets remain a strong possibility in the Group 2 tournament, part of a nationwide junior tennis talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro and presented by Dunlop.

The event is also supported by Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR) and ICON Golf and Sports. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Meanwhile, the 12-and-U girls' division sets the stage for an exciting showdown between Athena Zhia Liwag and Shaner Gabaldon, two rising stars eager to leave their mark on the tournament.

The 18-and-unUder boys' division features a strong lineup, with Ariel Cabaral and siblings Frank and France Dilao among the favorites to contend for the championship. Juan Carlos Pabillore is also expected to make a strong push in this highly competitive category.

The 16-and-U boys' division promises intense action, with Troan Vytiaco, Anthony Cosca, Prince Cuenza, and Kenji Kue set to clash against other formidable challengers like Jairo Flores, Christiano Calingasan, Jayden Aquende and Casimir Briggs.

For the 14-and-U boys’ division, Anthony Cosca, Jairo Zeppelin Flores, Matteo Calingasan, and Jairus Peralta lead a talented 32-player draw, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament.

In the 10-and-U unisex category, Maximus Alexander Calingasan and Azi Kirk Gonzaga are the top contenders, ready to prove themselves as the country’s next tennis prodigies.