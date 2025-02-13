Rondina lifts red-hot Choco Mucho over Nxled

Sisi Rondina exploded with a match-best 23 points, including 21 bazooka kills, as the Flying Titans nailed their fifth straight victory and seventh overall in 10 outings.

Games Saturday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

4 p.m. - Galeries Tower vs Petro Gazz

6:30 p.m. - PLDT vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — When the going gets tough, everybody knows who’s tough for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans — Sisi Rondina.

Coming through big when her team needed it most, Rondina did what she does best and saved the day for Choco Mucho in surviving past a suddenly rejuvenated Nxled, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10, Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Rondina exploded with a match-best 23 points, including 21 bazooka kills, as the Flying Titans nailed their fifth straight victory and seventh overall in 10 outings that kept them in the upper half of the standings.

Isa Molde scattered 12 hits while Royce Tubino came off the bench and stepped up big in the final two sets for the franchise seeking its breakthrough championship in the league.

But no star shone as bright as Rondina, who had all the answers in helping quashed Nxled’s upset try.

The Chameleons, who looked reenergized after claiming their first win of the conference against the Galeries Tower Highrisers Saturday, appeared on course at pulling off a major shocker after seizing the second and third sets to go 2-1 set up and leading in the fourth set, 17-16.

But Choco Mucho found a way to turn things around in its favor in snatching the fourth set and forcing a deciding frame that it dominated to escape the axe.

Nxled fell to 1-9.

But Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin praised Nxled for giving them a strong fight.

“Grabe yung kumpiyansa ng Nxled na makalaban kami, sobra ganda ginalaw nila. Kahit ano adjustment ginawa namin, andun pa rin sila,” said Alinsunurin. “But nag adjust kami bandang huli,” he added.