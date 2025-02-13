^

UCAL hoops: Diliman routs WCC-ATC; CEU nails third straight win

February 13, 2025 | 4:14pm
UCAL hoops: Diliman routs WCC-ATC; CEU nails third straight win
Kone Solomon in action for the Diliman College Blue Dragons.
MANILA, Philippines — Diliman College put the clamps on WCC Aeronautical and Technological College and essayed a masterful 73-52 victory in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Thursday, February 13, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Blue Dragons put on a defensive clinic and grounded the Skyhawks by only allowing them just five points in the third frame to break the game wide open and safely cruise to their fourth win in six games.

At the forefront of Diliman’s two-way attack was Kone Solomon, who posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocks while John Bernard Parista added 14 points, two rebounds and two steals.

In the other game, Centro Escolar University kept the ball rolling after a slow start to the season, notching its third straight win with a 92-61 drubbing of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Batangas.

Israel Friday posted 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks  while Kem Sabsalon added 16 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Scorpions finally recovered from a 0-3 start.

Diliman, which led by as many as 24, thanks to its solid performances in the middle quarters, also successfully bounced back from a tough loss at the hands of Olivarez College last time out.

Kent Laquibla had 10 and Carmel Espinosa with 10 rebounds and nine points for the Blue Dragons who are now just half game behind leaders University of Batangas, Manila Central University and Olivarez.

The Pirates dropped to a 2-4 slate after the loss that saw them trail by as many as 31, while the Skyhawks slid to a 1-5 slate.

