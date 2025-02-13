^

Lady Bulldogs tagged heavy favorites in UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 13, 2025 | 4:03pm
Lady Bulldogs tagged heavy favorites in UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney
League and team officials pose during the UAAP Season 87 volleyball preseason conference Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games on Saturday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
9 a.m. – UE vs UP (men)
11 a.m. – FEU vs UST (men)
1 p.m. – UE vs UP (women)
3 p.m. – FEU vs UST (women)

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes are on National University as it seeks a back-to-back title feat it failed to achieve two years ago in the highly anticipated UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament firing off this Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs, who ruled the league twice in the last three seasons, still loom as the undisputed favorite, and reigning Most Valuable Player Bella Belen is keen on living up to their lofty billing to keep the tiara in Jhocson— starting against archrival La Salle on Sunday.

“Sobrang excited ako to play ngayon. Gusto naming mag-back-to-back kasi hindi namin siya nagawa noong Season 85. Ngayon, mas iba ‘yung mindset ng team kasi mas mahirap mag-defend ng crown kaysa umagaw ng crown,” said Belen in the preseason conference Thursday at the same venue with league officials, rival teams and broadcast partner Cignal TV.

Led by then Rookie-MVP Belen, NU snapped a 65-year title drought in 2022, got dethroned right away by La Salle headlined by another Rookie-MVP Angel Canino in 2023 before beating Santo Tomas to regain the tiara in 2024.

The Lady Bulldogs are in no illusions that it will be a walk in the park, especially with an expected revenge bid of La Salle and University of Santo Tomas. Vastly-improved Far Eastern University, Adamson led by super rookie and UAAP juniors MVP Shaina Nitura, Ateneo and University of the Philippines and University of the East are also in play.

But the mindset for the Lady Bulldogs is simple: Hunt or be hunted.

“Sabi namin sa sarili namin na dapat ready kami sa mga challenge na pwedeng iharap sa amin ng bawat team and at the same time, mga challenges na pwede naming harapin sa amin as team.”

NU opens its campaign against La Salle on Sunday at 3 p.m as the four-peat champion Bulldogs eye to extend their dynasty against the Green Spikers at 11 a.m in the men’s side. Other duels are Ateneo-Adamson in men’s and women’s at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

Rolling the red carpet are Santo Tomas and FEU on Saturday at 3 p.m. after the battle of their men’s teams at 11 a.m. UP then takes on UE in men’s and women’s at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

 

NOTE: The UAAP will implement a new award in Best Foreign Student-Athlete separately from the MVP, which will now be given to the highest-ranked local athlete, in sports with statistical points as basis starting in volleyball and later on basketball.

The UAAP said the decision, approved last season, will ensure that foreign student-athletes who dominate the statistical leaderboards receive proper recognition while maintaining the prestige MVP award for the top-performing Filipino player.

1 day ago
Luka Doncic made a winning start to his Los Angeles Lakers career on Monday, returning from injury with 14 points for his...
9 hours ago
Algerian Olympic champion Imane Khelif has denounced "false and offensive" allegations after the International Boxing Association...
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Myla Pablo isn’t nicknamed “Typhoon Pablo” for nothing.
8 hours ago
The United Nations' special rapporteur on violence against women and girls on Wednesday hailed US President Donald Trump's...
9 hours ago
World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said he intends to take on two more fights before heading into retirement...
8 hours ago
Malacanang stamped its imprimatur on the country’s hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines...
9 hours ago
Rory McIlroy spoke with President Donald Trump last month about stalled PGA Tour-LIV Golf talks and says top men's golfers...
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will go to Doha, Qatar for its next camp, seeking to simulate the elements it expects to encounter when it...
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippine men’s curling team, headed by brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister, and figure skaters Cathryn Limketkai...
